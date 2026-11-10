Honor Metal Continues To Expand Its Global Spare Parts Supply Business For CCR Lines And Upcast Line
|Hot Forging
|Heat Treatment
|Hammering Process
|Finish Machining
|Shot Peening
To further improve surface properties and fatigue resistance, we provide complimentary shot peening treatment. This helps enhance roll durability and extend service life.
Casting Belt Business Continues to Gain Recognition from Global Customers
Our stainless steel casting belt business is also maintaining strong growth. In September this year, a customer from Portugal placed another repeat order, demonstrating continued confidence in our product quality. Following our recent exhibition, we also sent stainless steel belt samples to customers in Turkey and India for testing and evaluation.
Our casting belts are made from customized 430 stainless steel, specially developed in cooperation with a steel mill for the CCR industry. The material is designed to meet the specific requirements of continuous casting and rolling processes. Under suitable operating conditions, the approximate production capacity is as follows:
Approximate Production Capacity
|Copper
|approximately 350 tons
|Aluminum
|approximately 350 tons
|Aluminum Alloy
|approximately 250 tons
Actual production capacity depends on on-site operating conditions and equipment maintenance. Proper maintenance can help further extend the service life of casting belts.
More Than Equipment Delivery: A Commitment to Long-Term Customer Support
This month, following the successful installation and commissioning of an upward casting line in Middle east, we also completed a spare parts order for the customer.
From complete CCR continuous casting and rolling lines to customized rolls, stainless steel casting belts, and other key components, Honor Metal is committed to providing reliable products and long-term service support to customers across the global Metal Processing industry.
Every repeat spare parts order represents more than just a transaction. It reflects our customers' trust in our product quality, manufacturing capabilities, and service.
About Us
HONOR METAL specializes in the copper, aluminum, and recycled metal processing sectors, and is a leading expert in heat treatment and processing solutions. Its high-end brand, ORBICU, registered in Dubai, focuses on comprehensive scrap copper recycling solutions
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