Honor Metal Continues To Expand Its Global Spare Parts Supply Business For CCR Lines And Upcast Line

(MENAFN- GetNews) Xuzhou, Jiangsu , China - November 10 , 2026 In the Metal Processing industry, stable equipment operation depends not only on reliable production machinery but also on high-quality spare parts support. Honor Metal supplies complete copper and aluminum CCR continuous casting and rolling lines, furnaces, and upward Casting Equipment, as well as a wide range of industrial spare parts to customers worldwide. Growing Demand for Customized Rollers Recently, demand for spare parts for copper and aluminum casting and rolling lines This month, one customer placed an order for rollers worth more than RMB 1 million. Meanwhile, a long-term European customer, who previously purchased one copper production line and one aluminum production line from us, placed additional orders for large quantities of rollers and other spare parts in both September and October. In addition to supplying spare parts for our own equipment, we also manufacture rollers for production lines from other brands, including Italy's Properzi lines. Customers only need to provide drawings and technical specifications, and we can manufacture customized rollers in different materials and specifications to meet various operating conditions. Available options include H13 hot-work tool steel, 5CrMnMo alloy steel, and tungsten carbide ring rolls. Our roll manufacturing process includes:

Hot Forging Heat Treatment Hammering Process Finish Machining Shot Peening

To further improve surface properties and fatigue resistance, we provide complimentary shot peening treatment. This helps enhance roll durability and extend service life.

Casting Belt Business Continues to Gain Recognition from Global Customers

Our stainless steel casting belt business is also maintaining strong growth. In September this year, a customer from Portugal placed another repeat order, demonstrating continued confidence in our product quality. Following our recent exhibition, we also sent stainless steel belt samples to customers in Turkey and India for testing and evaluation.

Our casting belts are made from customized 430 stainless steel, specially developed in cooperation with a steel mill for the CCR industry. The material is designed to meet the specific requirements of continuous casting and rolling processes. Under suitable operating conditions, the approximate production capacity is as follows:

Approximate Production Capacity

Copper approximately 350 tons Aluminum approximately 350 tons Aluminum Alloy approximately 250 tons

Actual production capacity depends on on-site operating conditions and equipment maintenance. Proper maintenance can help further extend the service life of casting belts.

More Than Equipment Delivery: A Commitment to Long-Term Customer Support

This month, following the successful installation and commissioning of an upward casting line in Middle east, we also completed a spare parts order for the customer.

From complete CCR continuous casting and rolling lines to customized rolls, stainless steel casting belts, and other key components, Honor Metal is committed to providing reliable products and long-term service support to customers across the global Metal Processing industry.

Every repeat spare parts order represents more than just a transaction. It reflects our customers' trust in our product quality, manufacturing capabilities, and service.

About Us

HONOR METAL specializes in the copper, aluminum, and recycled metal processing sectors, and is a leading expert in heat treatment and processing solutions. Its high-end brand, ORBICU, registered in Dubai, focuses on comprehensive scrap copper recycling solutions