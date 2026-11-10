Russia's International Reserves Fall By $10.8 Billion In October To $721 Billion
Moscow, Nov. 10 (Petra) -- Russia's international reserves fell by $10.8 billion, or 1.5%, in October to $721 billion, the Central Bank of Russia said on Tuesday.
In a press statement, the central bank said the value of monetary gold held within the reserves declined by around $9.65 billion during the month to $291.96 billion.
Gold's share of total international reserves fell to 40.5%, compared with 41.2% at the beginning of October, the statement added.
//Petra// AF
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