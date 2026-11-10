Government Tenders Department Launches Standard Specifications Project For Public Buildings

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra) The Government Tenders Department (GTD) launched on Tuesday a project to standardize and classify bills of quantities (BOQ) and technical specifications for public building projects, in cooperation with the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation and funded by the World Bank-managed Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF).

The project aims to standardize the classification and coding of structural, architectural, electrical, and mechanical works, formulate standardized technical descriptions, and adopt unified measurement rules aligned with international engineering standards and national building codes.

GTD Director General Mahmoud Khleifat highlighted the project's role in establishing a unified technical benchmark for preparing BOQ and technical specifications for government buildings. He noted that this effort will enhance public spending efficiency, bolster governance, and improve the management quality of construction projects across the kingdom, adding that future phases will expand the framework to cover road and water sector tenders.

The initiative comes as part of national efforts to modernize the public procurement system, enhancing transparency and operational efficiency in tendering processes.

The framework is expected to improve tender document quality, boost financial estimation accuracy, streamline bid evaluations, and reduce discrepancies in work descriptions among consulting firms, thereby minimizing contractual disputes during implementation.

Additionally, the project includes developing standardized electronic BOQ and technical specification formats that can be updated, merged, and reused. This supports digital transformation in public procurement and paves the way for future integration with the Jordan e-Procurement System (JONEPS).

During the launch meeting attended by officials from the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, the consulting team, and GTD project managers participants reviewed the project's objectives, scope, expected deliverables, implementation timeline, and coordination mechanisms among relevant entities.

//Petra// AF