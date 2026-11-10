Russia's Trade Surplus Rises 13.2%

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Nov. 10 (Petra) – Russia's trade surplus increased by 13.2% since the beginning of this year to $116.8 billion, compared with approximately $103.2 billion during the same period last year, the Russian Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

In a press statement, the ministry said Russian exports rose by 13.7% to $346.5 billion, while imports increased by 14.1% to $229.7 billion.

Russia's total foreign trade turnover reached $576.2 billion, marking a 13.9% year-on-year increase, the statement added.

//Petra// AF