U.S. Stocks Fall After Previous Session's Rally Of More Than 2,000 Points
New York, Nov. 10 (Petra) – U.S. stock indices declined on Tuesday after surging by more than 2,000 points in the previous session.
Shortly before the close of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by approximately 180 points, or 0.35%.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped by more than 200 points, or 0.81%, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500) declined by around 30 points, or 0.43%.
Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices remained steady at $86.35 per barrel.
//Petra// AF
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