Sybiha Urges U.S. To Speed Up Delivery Of Air Defense Interceptor Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sybiha made the remarks to Reuters following talks with Rubio on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Paris.

The foreign minister also called on Washington not to ease pressure on Moscow despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war in Abu Dhabi.

He said that efforts toward a peaceful settlement needed to continue, but that pressure on Russia had to be maintained at the same time.

According to Sybiha, during the meeting he raised the issue of additional assistance to restore Ukraine's damaged energy grid, as well as the delivery of more air defense interceptors. The minister confirmed that intelligence sharing with the United States and military assistance under the PURL program remained in place.

Sybiha outlines Ukraine's message at trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

Sybiha said he had raised the possibility of accelerating certain deliveries, finding ways to provide some equipment ahead of schedule, and securing additional quantities.

Commenting on the talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials underway in Abu Dhabi under U.S. mediation, Sybiha stressed that Ukraine was serious about the process and was seeking to use every opportunity to accelerate peace efforts and bring peace closer.

According to the minister, Ukraine remained ready to discuss de-escalation measures, including ceasefires covering the Black Sea and energy infrastructure.

Sybiha said proposals for a ceasefire in the Black Sea had been conveyed to Russia through mediators, including Türkiye, Egypt, and India. However, he added that he was not particularly optimistic about progress and was still waiting for a response from Moscow.

The minister also said that Ukraine's financial needs related to the war would increase significantly in 2027. He expressed hope that Kyiv would secure long-term financial commitments from its partners by the end of this year.

Sybiha stressed that Ukraine needed macroeconomic stability and said that long-term commitments covering at least one or two years would boost public morale.

The foreign minister also emphasized that Russia was deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure ahead of winter.

He said that Vladimir Putin was trying to break Ukrainians' spirit over the winter.

According to the diplomat, his family in Kyiv, including his three children, like most Ukrainians, often has electricity for only a few hours a day because of Russian attacks.

As Ukrinform reported, in October President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States was delaying the delivery of Patriot missiles, which Ukraine had already paid for.

On November 10, the Pentagon informed the Ukrainian side that Ukraine would soon be able to receive weapons worth $400 million under the current fiscal year's Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).