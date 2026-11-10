Ukraine Forecast To See Temperatures Rise To +19°C On Friday Meteorologist

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, meteorologist Nataliia Didenko announced this on Facebook.

According to her, rain and sleet are expected from the coming night and throughout November 11, although not simultaneously across the country, but gradually.

She said precipitation would begin overnight in the western regions and then move across the rest of Ukraine during the day. On Wednesday, precipitation is expected to stop in the western and northern regions.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to range from +2°C to +7°C, while the south will be much warmer, at +10°C to +14°C.

In Kyiv, windy conditions are expected tomorrow, with rain and sleet overnight and in the morning. Precipitation should stop during the day on November 11, and temperatures in the capital are expected to hover around +5°C, Didenko noted.

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According to her forecast, temperatures will rise sharply on Friday, reaching +10°C to +15°C in most regions and +14°C to +19°C in the south. The western regions will be cooler, with temperatures of +8°C to +10°C.

However, she cautioned that the warmer weather was expected to last only one day, although the week as a whole would be relatively warm.

As Ukrinform reported, on Tuesday, November 10, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy skies with sunny intervals, with temperatures of +3°C to +8°C and up to +12°C in Odesa region.