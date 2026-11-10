War Update: 116 Clashes On Front Line Since Morning

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's operational update as of 22:00 on November 10, 2026, published on Facebook.

According to the report, 116 combat engagements had taken place since the beginning of the day. Russian forces had launched 43 airstrikes, dropping 142 guided aerial bombs. They had also deployed 6,238 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,143 shelling attacks on settlements and Ukrainian troop positions.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, Russian forces had launched three airstrikes since the beginning of the day, dropping six guided aerial bombs, and had carried out 32 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Russia suffers record weekly losses of over 16,000 troops in early November – Ukraine's General Staff

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Russian forces had attacked Ukrainian positions seven times near Tykhe and toward the settlements of Chaikivka, Okhrimivka, Volokhivka, Mykolaivka, Baksheivka, and Mala Vovcha. Two of these attacks were still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk axis, Russian forces had conducted no assault operations.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian troops had repelled two attempts by Russian forces to advance toward Druzheliubivka and Kolodiazi.

On the Sloviansk axis, the Defense Forces had stopped an attempt by Russian troops to advance near the settlement of Mykolaivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, Russian forces had launched two assaults toward Holubivka.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, Ukrainian forces had repelled 14 Russian assaults near the city of Kostiantynivka and toward Druzhkivka, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Rusyn Yar, Hruzke, and Vilne. Two enemy assaults were still ongoing.

Russian forces had launched 11 attacks on the Pokrovsk axis, attempting to advance near the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Dobropillia, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, and Molodetske. Fighting was still underway.

According to preliminary estimates, 67 Russian troops had been killed and 20 wounded in this sector during the day. Ukrainian forces had destroyed five vehicles, ten pieces of special equipment, five drone command posts, and 34 enemy shelters.

A further nine vehicles, nine guns, one electronic warfare system, eight drone command posts, and 115 enemy shelters had been damaged. A total of 200 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types had been destroyed or suppressed.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Russian forces had launched two assaults toward Myrne and Ternove.

On the Huliaipole axis, Ukrainian forces had repelled two Russian attacks toward the settlement of Rizdvianka.

On the Orikhiv axis, Russian troops had conducted one assault toward Chervona Krynytsia.

On the Prydniprovske axis, Russian forces had conducted no assault operations.

There had been no significant changes in the situation on the other axes.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Armed Forces denied Russian claims that they had captured Mykilske in Sumy region.

Photo: Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine