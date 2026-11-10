Zelensky: Possibility Of Large-Scale Prisoner Exchange Discussed In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made the statement while speaking to journalists in Denmark, describing the talks in Abu Dhabi, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

He said that he had discussed the matter with his team and that the following day would be the main day of negotiations. The parties had discussed the possibility of an exchange, potentially involving 1,000 prisoners on each side or even 1,500, in what could be a major exchange. He added that the Americans would take this agenda with them to Russia.

Zelensky added that the Russian side had raised the issue of territory. At the same time, he recalled that this was a matter to be addressed at the leaders' level.

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According to the President, the parties would discuss de-escalation measures, energy issues, the situation in the Black Sea, the possibility of a prisoner exchange, and the potential for a trilateral meeting at the leaders' level, if possible, in greater detail the following day.

The President emphasized that Europe's presence at the talks had been important. He noted that Ukraine sought to establish a common position together with the European Union and the United States.

As reported by Ukrinform, the United States is to mediate working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia on November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Before the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, President Zelensky held a conversation with U.S. President's Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.