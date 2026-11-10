Russian Agent Posing As SSU Officer Sentenced To 15 Years For Directing Strikes On Ochakiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Office in Mykolaiv region reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Based on evidence collected by the SSU, another Russian agent in Mykolaiv region has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. The perpetrator posed as a 'deputy head of the regional Security Service office' and directed Russian shelling of Ochakiv," the statement said.

The security service said that, to conceal his activities, the agent wore tactical clothing and used a fake SSU identity card that he had made himself. The agent recorded the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces that Russian forces were preparing to target with tube and rocket artillery from the temporarily occupied Kinburn Spit.

SSU officers exposed the agent in advance and detained him at his home in April 2024. The investigation established that the enemy's assignments were carried out by a resident of Ochakiv who had come to the attention of Russian operatives after posting anti-Ukrainian comments in Telegram channels.

After being recruited, the man was tasked with identifying locations where Ukrainian troops were stationed in the port city and other settlements in the Mykolaiv region. The SSU documented how the agent, posing as a Ukrainian security service officer, drove around the area in his car and used his smartphone to record the locations of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

In addition, after Russian attacks, he collected information about the damage and consequences of the strikes to help plan new attacks and adjust subsequent Russian strikes. During searches, investigators found tactical clothing, a fake identity card, and a mobile phone containing evidence of his collaboration with the enemy, the SSU said.

The agent was found guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

detains suspect accused of guiding Russian strikes on defense plants and military units in Khmelnytsky

As reported, a deserter was exposed in the Mykolaiv region who, according to investigators, posted videos showing the locations of his unit's positions on TikTok.