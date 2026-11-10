ANORBANK Passes 3.8 million Customers as Assets Grow by a Third

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANORBANK, Uzbekistan's first national digital bank, continued its rapid growth in the nine months to 30 September 2026, passing 3.8 million individual customers as it accelerated its push into business lending.

Total assets increased 34% from the start of the year to USD 1.72 billion, while the loan portfolio grew 32% to USD 1.1 billion. Six years after its August 2020 launch, ANORBANK currently provides banking services to a customer base of nearly 4 million, comprising both individual and corporate clients.

Nine-Month Highlights (30 September 2026 vs 31 December 2025)



Individual customers up 17% to 3.84 million; business clients up 17% to 27,805

Cards in issue up 39% to 5.4 million; monthly active app users up to 1.5 million

Total assets up 34% to USD 1.72 billion (from USD 1.29 billion)

Loan portfolio up 32% to USD 1.11 billion (from USD 839 million)

Customer deposits up 18% to USD 1.29 billion (from USD 1.10 billion)

Equity up 13% to USD 128 million (from USD 113 million) Net profit of USD 8.84 million for the nine months

Lending to the Businesses Driving Uzbekistan's Growth

ANORBANK is continuing to diversify beyond its consumer banking roots, with micro, small and medium-sized enterprises now accounting for 42.7% of the portfolio, up from 40.1% at the half-year. Retail lending, including lending to the self-employed, accounts for 52.2%.

The shift reflects ANORBANK's ambition to become a leading lender to the SMEs driving Uzbekistan's economic expansion, with the economy growing at 8.5% in real terms.

A Fast-Growing Digital Bank

ANORBANK's mobile app now has 1.5 million monthly active users and around 500,000 daily users, up from 1.2 million and 300,000 at the end of 2025. Total app downloads have reached 21.8 million. The app is rated 4.8 on Google Play and 4.7 on the App Store.

Its digital model is complemented by 18 Smart Offices across Uzbekistan, giving the bank a physical presence in every region of the country.

Supported by International Capital

ANORBANK's growth is supported by long-term funding from international financial institutions and impact investors. In the first half of 2026, ANORBANK raised USD 32.5 million in senior and subordinated funding, exceeding the USD 25.5 million raised throughout 2025.

Sherzod Akramov, Chairman of the Management Board of ANORBANK, said:“Six years ago, we set out to build a digital bank to expand access to financial services in Uzbekistan. Today, almost four million people and nearly 28,000 businesses trust ANORBANK with their daily finances. We are building on this scale to do more for the small businesses driving Uzbekistan's economy, while continuing to invest in the technology, risk management and capital strength needed to grow sustainably. Our goal is clear: to be among the country's five largest privately owned banks by 2027.”

About ANORBANK

JSC ANOR BANK was established in 2020 as Uzbekistan's first national digital bank - built for a young, fast-growing economy – offering a full range of financial services to retail and corporate clients through digital channels and 18 Smart Offices nationwide. Today, it is trusted by over 3.8 million clients and backed by international capital. More at





Contact

Head of PR and Marketing

Sabrina Nizaeva

ANORBANK

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ANORBANK Passes 3.8 million Customers as Assets Grow by a Third