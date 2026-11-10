INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Cerebras Systems Inc. - CBRS

The investigation concerns whether Cerebras and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around May 14, 2026, Cerebras completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 30 million shares of Class A common stock priced at $185.00 per share. Then, on June 24, 2026, Cerebras reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other items, Cerebras reported a loss of $0.22 per share, missing analyst estimates of a $0.16-per-share loss. In addition, Cerebras forecast a narrower gross margin in its core business, excluding impact from customer warrants and data center pass-through revenues.

On this news, Cerebras's stock price fell $44.46 per share, or 19.61%, to close at $182.26 per share on June 24, 2026.

Then, on October 28, 2026, short seller Culper Research published a report alleging that Cerebras's massive silicon wafers suffer from severe engineering flaws, resulting in an actual functional field lifespan of just 1.5 to 2.5 years. Culper further alleged that a proprietary connector material claimed by CEO Andrew Feldman to have been invented in-house is actually an off-the-shelf product from a third-party vendor. The report also claims that Cerebras programs its wafers to run continuous“dummy operations” to prevent them from cooling down and fracturing, forcing systems to run near peak power constantly and rapidly degrade. Culper also questioned a sudden extension in the assumed useful life of its data center equipment from 1.5–3 years to 3–5 years between early draft filings and its ultimate IPO registration statements, a modification that allegedly inflated reported first-half gross margins.

On this news, Cerebras's stock price fell $6.75 per share, or 5.66%, to close at $112.56 per share on October 28, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980