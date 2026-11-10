INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Boston Scientific Corporation - BSX

The investigation concerns whether Boston Scientific and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 28, 2026, Boston Scientific reported its Q3 2026 financial results, missing analyst consensus estimates on earnings per share. The Company also lowered its sales and earnings guidance for the third consecutive quarter. Management attributed the severe guidance revision to operational fallout and remediation costs stemming from a major cybersecurity incident, alongside structural challenges in its key Watchman heart device and electrophysiology segments.

On this news, Boston Scientific's stock price fell $2.63 per share, or 5.84%, to close at $42.43 per share on October 28, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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