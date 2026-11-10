HIP Video Promo Presents: Antherius Premieres New Music Video Gesu Bambino On VENTS Magazine

Antherius Revisits“Gesu Bambino” With New 2026 Remix

TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A dove finds the Christmas spirit in a hospital visit, a shelter adoption, and a donation to the Salvation Army. These acts of kindness shape the animated video for Antherius'“Gesu Bambino,” an instrumental he revisits as the holiday season approaches. The composer, multi-instrumentalist, engineer, and producer originally included the piece on his 2017 album Distant Christmas. His 2026 remix introduces refinements he has considered over the intervening years, accompanied by a video rooted in faith and generosity.

Antherius began playing keyboards in elementary school during the mid-1960s, trying to recreate the sounds of groups such as the Dave Clark Five and the Grass Roots on a Hammond organ at home. Listening closely became a practical education: by concentrating on individual instruments within a recording, he could hear how relatively simple parts combined into a complete composition. That understanding encouraged him to begin writing music himself.

The Antherius Project began in 2004, bringing that curiosity together with technical experience developed through a career in industrial control systems. Influenced by Enya, the Moody Blues, ELO, and Chris Spheeris, he describes his blend of rock beats, symphonic accompaniment, and ambient textures as“Progressive New Age.” He performs his instrumental parts using modern synthesizers and handles the arranging, production, and mastering. Two albums of original compositions preceded Distant Christmas, whose“December Carol” received a Hollywood Music & Media Awards nomination in 2017.

“Gesu Bambino” was a personal favorite within that collection.“I always thought Gesu Bambino was the best arrangement on my Distant Christmas album,” Antherius explains, an assessment echoed by a couple of industry reviewers. Over the following years, he developed a few prospective tweaks in his head and decided to apply them in 2026. The remix offers a fresh opportunity to hear a piece from his Christmas catalog, with the same musician overseeing each stage of its production.

The accompanying video follows a dove representing the Holy Spirit as it discovers people doing God's work. Visits to sick children, the adoption of a shelter pet, and donations to the Salvation Army give its spiritual theme familiar, everyday settings. These gestures encompass different kinds of generosity, from offering companionship to giving an animal a home or contributing money to help others.

The wonderfully crafted, fully realized animation is interspersed with live-action close-ups of Antherius' hands playing at his keyboard in front of his space-age, oval monitor. Those brief performance shots offer a glimpse of the work behind the recording before the focus returns to the busy travelling dove and its encounters. As Christmas approaches,“Gesu Bambino” brings together a revisited arrangement and a seasonal story that locates its meaning in what people do for one another.

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Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

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HIP Video Promo Presents: Antherius premieres new music video "Gesu Bambino" on VENTS Magazine News Provided By HIP Video Promo November 10, 2026, 23:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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