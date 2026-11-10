L&L Mechanical Services Urges Pre-Winter Furnace, Water Heater Checks In Tyler

A Ruud gas furnace installed by L&L Mechanical Services during a home renovation in East Texas.

A Ruud air handler in a residential closet, serviced by L&L Mechanical Services. The installation includes a sealed supply plenum, an insulated refrigerant line, and a condensate drain fitted with a float safety switch that shuts the system down if the dr

Horizontal gas furnace installed in an attic, with metal flue vent, black iron gas supply line, secondary drain pan with overflow switch, PVC condensate line with shutoff valve, foil-sealed plenum, and insulated flex ductwork.

An air handler and an electric tank water heater sharing a utility closet in an East Texas home. Closet installations like this are common in Tyler-area housing, and they are a reason L&L Mechanical Services evaluates heating and water heating equipment t

L&L Mechanical Services repairs and installs furnaces, gas and tankless water heaters, air conditioning systems, gas lines, and plumbing for homes and businesses in Tyler and the surrounding East Texas communities. The company also provides commercial HVA

Tyler, Texas HVAC and plumbing contractor outlines what East Texas homeowners should inspect on gas furnaces and water heaters before cold weather.

- William Walker, Owner, L&L Mechanical ServicesTYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- L&L Mechanical Services, a Tyler-based HVAC, plumbing, and mechanical contractor, is advising homeowners and property managers across Tyler and the surrounding East Texas communities to have gas furnaces and gas water heaters inspected before the coldest stretch of winter arrives. The seasonal safety advisory focuses on two appliances that sit idle or underused for much of the East Texas year and then carry a heavy load once temperatures fall: the furnace that heats the home and the water heater that supplies it.The timing reflects a pattern familiar to heating contractors throughout the region. Long, hot summers place most of the annual demand on air conditioning equipment, while furnaces may run only a handful of weeks before the first sustained cold snap. When a furnace that has been dormant since spring is suddenly asked to run for hours at a time, problems that developed quietly over the off-season, such as a weak ignitor, a dirty flame sensor, a clogged filter, or a blocked vent, tend to surface at once. Gas water heaters face a similar strain in winter because incoming water is colder and the burner must work longer to bring it up to temperature.L&L Mechanical Services provides HVAC and plumbing services in Tyler, Texas, and nearby communities for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company opened in 2022 and handles furnace repair and installation, water heater service and replacement, gas line work, ductwork design and installation, air conditioning repair, plumbing repair, and welding and metal fabrication. Because the same team works on both heating equipment and plumbing systems, the company regularly evaluates furnaces and gas water heaters during the same visit, along with the gas piping and venting that connect them.Why Fuel-Burning Appliances Need Attention Before WinterGas furnaces and gas water heaters both burn fuel to produce heat, and both depend on a properly working vent system to carry combustion gases, including carbon monoxide, safely out of the home. When a vent pipe is disconnected, corroded, blocked by debris, or improperly pitched, those gases can spill back into living spaces. Carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless, which is why routine inspection and working alarms are considered the primary safeguards.The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that more than 200 people die each year from unintentional, non-fire carbon monoxide poisoning associated with consumer products, and it identifies heating equipment and portable generators among the top contributors. The agency urges consumers to schedule a yearly professional inspection of all fuel-burning home heating systems, including furnaces, boilers, fireplaces, wood stoves, water heaters, chimneys, flues, and vents. The CPSC also notes that home heating equipment is one of the most common causes of residential structure fires, second only to cooking.ENERGY STAR, the federal efficiency program administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, likewise recommends a heating system check-up each fall as part of its seasonal maintenance guidance.“Most of the furnace problems we see in December and January started months earlier,” said William Walker, Owner of L&L Mechanical Services.“A furnace can sit unused from March to November in East Texas. If a vent has shifted or a part has worn out in that time, the homeowner usually finds out on the first cold night. Checking it ahead of time gives people a chance to fix it on their schedule instead of in an emergency.”What a Pre-Winter Furnace Inspection Typically CoversA professional furnace inspection is designed to confirm that the system lights reliably, burns cleanly, moves air correctly, and shuts itself down safely if something goes wrong. While the exact steps vary by equipment type and manufacturer, a thorough pre-season check of a gas furnace generally includes the following areas.Ignition and burners. Technicians verify that the ignitor or pilot assembly lights the burners consistently and that the flame sensor proves the flame so the gas valve stays open. A dirty flame sensor is one of the most common reasons a furnace starts, runs briefly, and then shuts off.Heat exchanger. The heat exchanger separates combustion gases from the air that circulates through the home. Inspecting it for cracks, corrosion, or signs of overheating is an important safety step, because a damaged heat exchanger can allow combustion byproducts to mix with household air.Venting and draft. The flue pipe, connections, and termination are checked for blockages, separation, rust, and proper slope so exhaust gases leave the home as designed.Safety controls. Limit switches, pressure switches, and rollout switches are designed to shut the furnace down when temperatures, pressures, or flame conditions fall outside safe ranges. Confirming that these controls function is part of a complete inspection.Airflow and filtration. A clogged air filter or restricted ductwork forces the furnace to run hotter and longer. Technicians check the filter, blower motor, and airflow, since airflow problems can cause short cycling and trip safety limits.Thermostat and electrical connections. The thermostat should call for heat accurately, and wiring and connections should be secure and free of damage.L&L Mechanical Services performs heating and furnace repair on gas furnaces, electric furnaces, and heat pump heating systems. Electric furnaces and heat pumps do not burn fuel, so their inspections center on heating elements or refrigerant-cycle components, blower operation, and electrical connections rather than combustion and venting.Gas Water Heaters: The Appliance Homeowners Often OverlookMany households schedule furnace service but rarely think about the water heater until it stops producing hot water or begins to leak. Gas water heaters share several of the same safety considerations as furnaces because they also burn fuel and vent combustion gases.A pre-winter water heater check typically includes the following:Venting. The draft hood and vent connector are checked to confirm that exhaust gases are drawn up and out of the home rather than spilling near the appliance.Burner and pilot or ignition system. The burner should produce a steady flame, and the combustion chamber should be free of soot, rust flakes, or debris.Temperature and pressure relief valve. This valve is designed to release water if temperature or pressure inside the tank rises too high. Checking it and its discharge line is a basic safety measure.Sediment and anode rod. Minerals in water settle at the bottom of tank-style heaters over time, which can reduce efficiency and cause rumbling or popping sounds. The sacrificial anode rod helps slow internal tank corrosion and wears down with use.Gas connections and shutoff. Gas supply connections and the appliance shutoff valve are inspected for leaks and proper operation.Temperature setting. The U.S. Department of Energy notes that a setting of 120 degrees Fahrenheit is adequate for many households and helps reduce both energy use and scalding risk.L&L Mechanical Services installs and services traditional tank water heaters and tankless units and handles water heater and furnace installation for homes and businesses when a repair is no longer practical. The company's technicians help customers compare tank and tankless options based on household size, hot water demand, available space, and existing gas and venting infrastructure.“Water heaters are one of the most common calls we get, and a lot of them could have been caught earlier,” Walker said.“When we're already looking at a furnace, it takes very little extra time to check the water heater, the vent, and the gas line. We'd rather point out a rusted vent connector in November than get a call about no hot water in January.”Warning Signs Homeowners Should Not IgnoreL&L Mechanical Services encourages homeowners to schedule service promptly if they notice any of the following conditions with a furnace or gas water heater:A furnace that blows cool air, cycles on and off repeatedly, or will not stay lit.Banging, rattling, squealing, or rumbling sounds from the furnace or water heater.Yellow or flickering burner flames, soot around the appliance, or scorch marks near the burner area.A persistent odor of gas. Anyone who smells gas should leave the home immediately and contact the gas utility or 911 from a safe location before calling a contractor.Rusty or discolored hot water, water pooling around the base of the water heater, or water discharging from the relief valve line.Heating bills that rise noticeably without a corresponding change in weather or usage.Carbon monoxide alarms that sound, or household members who experience headaches, dizziness, nausea, or flu-like symptoms that improve when they leave the home. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should get to fresh air and seek medical attention immediately.The CPSC recommends that every home with fuel-burning appliances have working carbon monoxide alarms. Testing alarms and replacing batteries at the start of the heating season is a simple step households can take on their own.Winter Conditions in East TexasEast Texas winters are generally mild compared with northern states, but the region regularly experiences hard freezes, ice events, and extended cold spells that place sudden demand on heating equipment. Because those cold periods can arrive quickly, many homeowners do not think about their furnace until the night they first need it, which is also when service demand across the area tends to peak.Winter weather also raises the risk of carbon monoxide exposure from other sources. The CPSC reports that most carbon monoxide deaths associated with portable generators occur in the colder months, between November and February. Generators should only be operated outdoors and far away from windows, doors, and vents, and never inside a home or attached garage.Older housing stock adds another consideration. Many homes in Tyler and surrounding communities have furnaces and water heaters installed in closets, attics, or garages, where vent connections and clearances to combustible materials deserve a careful look. In homes where a furnace has been replaced or relocated over the years, venting and gas piping may not have been updated at the same time.“Our goal is to give people straight information about the condition of their equipment,” Walker said.“Sometimes a furnace only needs cleaning and a new part. Sometimes it is near the end of its life and the homeowner should start planning. Either way, they should know before the weather turns.”Service Area and CapabilitiesL&L Mechanical Services is based in Tyler and serves communities throughout the surrounding region, including Longview, Lindale, Whitehouse, Jacksonville, Kilgore, Henderson, Arp, Bullard, Chandler, Flint, Noonday, Troup, Van, and Winona.In addition to residential heating and plumbing work, the company provides commercial HVAC and plumbing service for restaurants, car dealerships, gas stations, and medical offices, as well as welding, exhaust system fabrication, and mechanical support for industrial clients, including rail and transportation companies. Its gas line installation and repair work complements its furnace and water heater services, since many heating and hot water problems involve the supply piping and shutoffs as well as the appliances themselves.The company's approach emphasizes diagnosing the underlying cause of a failure rather than replacing parts by trial and error, and explaining the findings so customers can decide whether repair or replacement makes more sense for their property.Practical Steps Before the First Cold NightFor households preparing for winter, L&L Mechanical Services suggests several basic steps that can be completed before a professional visit:Replace or clean the furnace air filter.Clear storage items, laundry, and other combustibles away from the furnace and water heater.Test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms and replace batteries as needed.Run the furnace briefly before the first cold night to confirm it starts, lights, and delivers warm air.Note any unusual odors, sounds, or performance changes to share with the technician.A brief burning-dust smell is common the first time a furnace runs for the season and should fade quickly. A smell that persists, or any odor of gas, should be treated as a reason to shut the system off and call for service.Homeowners and businesses in Tyler and the surrounding area can schedule furnace inspections, water heater service, and heating repair by calling L&L Mechanical Services at (903) 539-8995 or visiting .About L&L Mechanical ServicesL&L Mechanical Services is an HVAC, plumbing, and mechanical contractor based in Tyler, Texas. Opened in 2022, the company provides heating and furnace repair, water heater and furnace installation, air conditioning repair and installation, gas line installation and repair, ductwork design and installation, plumbing and repiping, sewer line repair, and welding and metal fabrication for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. L&L Mechanical Services serves Tyler and surrounding East Texas communities, including Longview, Lindale, Whitehouse, Jacksonville, Kilgore, and Henderson. For more information, call (903) 539-8995 or visit .

William Walker

L&L Mechanical Services

+1 (903) 539-8995

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L&L Mechanical Services Urges Pre-Winter Furnace, Water Heater Checks in Tyler News Provided By Quick Strike Media November 10, 2026, 23:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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