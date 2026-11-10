Dallas Podcast Host Jerry“J-Man” Joyner Releases 10 Truths To Build A Legendary Life

A lifestyle guide written by Jerry Joyner

The memoir-driven guide asks readers to put one truth to work for 30 days. Joyner tells the stories in his own voice on Audible.

- Jerry JoynerDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jerry“J-Man” Joyner, the Dallas-based host of Find Your Brightside, has released 10 Truths to Build a Legendary Life: The True Stories Behind Them, a book of personal stories and practical lessons drawn from his years in sales, business, family life and Dallas media. Published by NHuS3 Media, the book is available in paperback and on Kindle, with an Audible edition narrated by Joyner.An elevator pitch that opened a door, a projector bulb that failed at the worst possible moment, and the patience it takes to cook a brisket all find their way into the book. Joyner uses those stories to explore how people earn trust, keep their word and start again when a plan falls apart. He dedicates the book to his father, First Sergeant Jack H. Joyner.“I didn't write this book to tell people how great my life has been,” Joyner said.“I wrote it to share the truths that got me through the hard parts. Pick one, give it 30 days, and see what happens when you put it to work.”Each chapter includes a Your Turn section that gives readers room to reflect on their own experiences and put the chapter's lesson into practice.Rabbi Shlomo Einhorn edited the book, wrote and read the foreword, and directed Joyner's audiobook narration. Kent Stump of Dallas-based Crystal Clear Sound engineered the recording.Mallacore built and Ask J-Man, the book's interactive companion, where readers can ask about the ten truths and explore exercises from each chapter.“My job was to keep Jerry's voice intact on the page,” Einhorn said.“On Audible, you hear the timing and humor he brings to a story-and the pauses when it gets personal.”Availability10 Truths to Build a Legendary Life: The True Stories Behind Them is available in paperback, on Kindle, and as an Audible audiobook. A hardcover edition is in preparation. Visit 10truths for edition links and the reader companion.About Jerry“J-Man” JoynerJerry“J-Man” Joyner is a Dallas podcast host and entrepreneur. He's been heard coast to coast on radio. He spent three decades in Dallas, selling printing and reprographics, where he was known as“the Color Man.” He is based at the historic Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas, and hosts Find Your Brightside, an interview podcast about resilience and the stories people carry with them.Media inquiriesFor interviews, review copies or audiobook excerpt requests:Jerry“J-Man” Joyner ·... · (214) 762-7101Media assets and book information

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Dallas Podcast Host Jerry“J-Man” Joyner Releases 10 Truths to Build a Legendary Life News Provided By W And W Digital News November 10, 2026, 23:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Insurance Industry, Military Industry



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