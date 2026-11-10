Structure Properties Assumes Management Of Historic Santa Fe Lofts In Downtown Los Angeles

Santa Fe Lofts, the 1908 Beaux Arts landmark at Sixth and Main streets in Downtown Los Angeles, is now managed by Structure Properties.

The 1908 Gallery Row landmark joins Structure Properties' Los Angeles management portfolio of historic adaptive-reuse apartment buildings

- Jeff Jurow, Founder and CEO, Structure PropertiesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Structure Properties, a property management firm specializing in historic and character-rich apartment buildings, took over management of Santa Fe Lofts on Oct. 29. The 144-unit landmark at 121 E. Sixth St. in Downtown Los Angeles joins other historic buildings under Structure's management, including San Fernando Building Lofts, another adaptive-reuse apartment building, a few blocks north on Main Street.Designed by Morgan and Walls and completed in 1908, the 11-story Beaux Arts building at the corner of Sixth and Main streets is one of the defining addresses of the Historic Core. The Santa Fe Railroad bought it in 1933 and occupied seven floors for more than 50 years. It was converted to residential lofts in 2005 and today pairs original lobbies, staircases and oversized windows with ground-floor retail and a rooftop deck with views of the San Gabriel Mountains.Structure's work at Santa Fe Lofts starts with the building itself: its original systems, its loft layouts and the residents drawn to its history. The firm brings experience operating historic adaptive-reuse buildings and creating long-term value for clients and stakeholders.In practice, that means a high-quality experience for residents, close work with local partners invested in the future of the Historic Core, and comprehensive reporting for ownership. In a building more than a century old, that reporting is how problems get caught early: signs of a failing riser or an aging elevator are flagged to ownership with options and costs attached, so the repair is planned before it becomes an emergency."Historic buildings succeed when the operator specializes in what makes them different," said Jeff Jurow, founder and CEO of Structure Properties. "That runs from working through deferred maintenance on century-old systems to building a resident community around the history of the building itself."The move comes as Downtown Los Angeles faces more competition for renters. Downtown vacancy rose and rents declined in the second quarter of 2026 as new buildings opened, according to Northmarq, which expects new supply to keep arriving through 2027 and 2028, with Downtown among the few submarkets facing significant new inventory."With historic adaptive-reuse buildings, the strategy is to lean into what sets them apart from the new product coming online," said Parker Jellison, executive vice president of finance at Structure Properties, who is overseeing the firm's expansion in Los Angeles. "We aren't trying to compete with Class A lease-ups. Santa Fe Lofts has its own place in the market, and our job is to highlight the character and qualities that make this community special."Structure Properties is accepting new owner engagements in Los Angeles. Learn more at structureproperties.About Structure PropertiesFounded in 2009, Structure Properties is a property management firm led by founder Jeff Jurow, a real estate operator and leader with over 20 years of experience. The firm provides property management, leasing and tenant placement, construction and project management. Structure works as the operating partner to ownership groups, carrying out each owner's strategy at the property level with a technology platform that gives owners real-time insight into their buildings. Headquartered in San Francisco with active portfolios in California and Texas, Structure operates on a simple principle: tech-enhanced property management, powered by humans.

Ashley Swanson

Structure Properties

+1 415-798-8862

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Structure Properties Assumes Management of Historic Santa Fe Lofts in Downtown Los Angeles News Provided By Structure Properties November 10, 2026, 23:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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