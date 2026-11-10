Mamedyarov Finishes 20Th In Blitz Stage Of Total Chess Pilot 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov has concluded his campaign in the blitz stage of the Total Chess Pilot 2026 tournament, currently underway in Budapest, Hungary.

Mamedyarov finished 20th among 24 participants, scoring 3.5 points over nine rounds. He recorded three wins, one draw, and five defeats.

In the eighth round, the Azerbaijani chess player drew with Vietnam's Le Quang Liem while playing with the white pieces. In the final round, he defeated Dutch grandmaster Jorden van Foreest with the black pieces.

Norway's Magnus Carlsen won the blitz tournament with seven points. France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave finished second with 6.5 points, while Armenia's Levon Aronian took third place with six points.

The group stage of the tournament begins today, November 11. In the event of a tie on points, the results of the blitz stage will be taken into account.

The tournament will run until November 20.