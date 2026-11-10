INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Intel Corporation - INTC

The investigation concerns whether Intel and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 29, 2026, Intel reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2026. Among other items, Intel announced a fourth quarter revenue guidance range of $15 billion to $16 billion, lower than the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Intel also announced it expects fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share, below the consensus estimate of $0.43, and adjusted gross margins of 38%, below the consensus estimate of 42.8%.

On this news, Intel's stock price fell $26.31, or 28.58%, to close at $65.76 on October 30, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980