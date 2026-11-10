INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Fervo Energy Company - FRVO

The investigation concerns whether Fervo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around May 12, 2026, Fervo conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 70 million shares of Class A common stock priced at $27.00 per share. Then, on October 6, 2026, Morpheus Research published a short report alleging that "Fervo has failed to disclose existential issues related to inconsistent production temperatures and premature thermal decline, excessive water loss, seismicity-related equipment damage, transmission capacity, and ballooning costs. In some cases, Fervo appears to have presented altered data and made material misstatements to investors, including in its [initial public offering] registration statement filed with the [United States Securities and Exchange Commission]."

On this news, Fervo's stock price fell $0.36 per share, or 2.51%, to close at $13.97 per share on October 7, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980