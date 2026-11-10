Phoenix Energy Reports Q3 2026 Quarter And Year To Date Financial And Operating Results And Raises Full-Year 2026 Outlook
|As filed in Q3 2026 Form 10-Q
|As filed in 2025 Form 10-K
|Year Ending December 31, 2026
|Year Ending December 31, 2026
|(dollars in thousands)
| Lower Range
| Upper Range
| Lower Range
| Upper Range
|Revenue
|$
|1,610,000
|(1)
|$
|1,780,000
|(1)
|$
|1,190,000
|$
|1,490,000
|Total operating expenses
|$
|1,060,000
|$
|1,120,000
|$
|965,000
|$
|1,030,000
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(40,000
|)
|(2)
|$
|120,000
|(2)
|$
|(40,000
|)
|$
|65,000
|EBITDA
|$
|525,000
|(3)
|$
|695,000
|(3)
|$
|475,000
|$
|605,000
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|725,000
|(3)
|$
|850,000
|(3)
|$
|N/A
|$
|N/A
|Total outstanding debt
|$
|2,090,000
|(4)
|$
|2,230,000
|(4)
|$
|1,900,000
|$
|2,150,000
|Production:
|Crude oil (Bbls)
|13,100,000
|13,700,000
|12,500,000
|13,600,000
|Natural gas (Mcf)
|17,500,000
|(5)
|18,200,000
|(5)
|14,900,000
|16,300,000
|NGL (Bbls)
|1,550,000
|1,640,000
|475,000
|520,000
|Total (Boe) (6:1)
|17,566,667
|18,373,333
|15,458,333
|16,836,667
|Average daily production (Boe/d) (6:1)
|48,128
|50,338
|42,352
|46,128
Q3 2026 Quarter and Year to Date Financial Results
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Total revenues
|$
|460,385
|$
|189,021
|$
|1,164,916
|$
|468,602
|Net income (loss)
|(1,404
|)
|8,488
|(35,538
|)
|32,785
| EBITDA(1)
|148,590
|92,551
|359,409
|256,512
| Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|207,773
|88,906
|519,252
|242,399
|(1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure under GAAP.
Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $1.4 million, as compared to net income of $8.5 million for the same period in 2025. The year-over-year change was primarily due to an $89.9 million increase in loss on derivatives as a result of net cash settlements on matured contracts and unfavorable changes in the mark-to-market value of the Company's outstanding commodity derivatives, a $43.2 million increase in depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense primarily due to increases in the Company's depletable cost bases, a $38.2 million increase in cost of sales primarily associated with higher production volumes from the Company's oil and gas operating activities, and a $22.8 million increase in interest expense, net, primarily due to increased interest costs associated with the Company's term loan facility and the issuance of additional interest-bearing securities. These unfavorable variances were partially offset by a $144.5 million increase in product sales generated from the Company's operated properties driven by additional wells placed into service, and a $35.6 million increase in mineral and royalty revenues primarily driven by a 35.1% increase in the average realized price for crude oil from $62.97/Bbl for the three months ended September 30, 2025 to $85.09/Bbl for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and a 51.0% and 30.3% increase in production volumes for crude oil and natural gas, respectively, from the Company's acquisitions of mineral and non-operated working interests.
Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $35.5 million, as compared to net income of $32.8 million for the same period in 2025. The year-over-year change was primarily due to a $277.9 million increase in loss on derivatives as a result of net cash settlements on matured contracts and unfavorable changes in the mark-to-market value of the Company's outstanding commodity derivatives, a $109.9 million increase in depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense primarily due to increases in the Company's depletable cost bases, an $83.6 million increase in cost of sales primarily associated with higher production volumes from the Company's oil and gas operating activities, and a $60.7 million increase in interest expense, net, primarily due to increased interest costs associated with the Company's term loan facility and the issuance of additional interest-bearing securities. These unfavorable variances were partially offset by a $386.5 million increase in product sales generated from the Company's operated properties driven by additional wells placed into service, and a $58.6 million increase in mineral and royalty revenues primarily driven by a 26.7% increase in the average realized price for crude oil from $65.36/Bbl for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 to $82.78/Bbl for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and a 30.9% and 31.4% increase in production volumes for crude oil and natural gas, respectively, from the Company's acquisitions of mineral and non-operated working interests.
Q3 2026 Quarter and Year to Date Operational Results
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net oil-equivalent sales volumes (BOE)
|4,229,601
|2,550,211
|11,248,689
|6,477,302
|Average daily sales volumes (BOE/d) (6:1)
|45,974
|27,720
|41,204
|23,726
- Average daily sales volume was 45,974 net Boe per day for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to 27,720 net Boe per day for the same period in 2025, an increase of 65.9%. Average daily sales volume was 41,204 net Boe per day for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to 23,726 net Boe per day for the same period in 2025, an increase of 73.7%; and During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the E&P operators of the Company's properties, including PhoenixOp, drilled 445 gross and 53.6 net productive development wells on the acreage underlying the Company's mineral and royalty interests, and the Company had 150 producing wells in service as of September 30, 2026, as compared to 78 producing wells in service as of September 30, 2025.
From Adam Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer
“We produced more oil this quarter than at any point in Phoenix Energy's history. Revenue grew nearly two and a half times to $460 million, and we nearly doubled the number of producing wells in service. Our bottom line reflects hedging losses as oil prices rose, a natural result of the dynamics of today's market. Our business remains as strong as ever.”
Phoenix Energy previously announced that it will hold a public earnings call on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 1:30 PM PT to review these results. Participants may access the webcast and presentation materials on the Company's investor-relations website at .
The Form 10-Q filing can be viewed in its entirety via the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR database or on Phoenix Energy's website at .
About Phoenix Energy
Phoenix Energy One, LLC, doing business as Phoenix Energy, is an energy company formed in 2019. The company is focused on oil and gas exploration and production across key U.S. basins, with a primary footprint in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. Phoenix Energy operates under a differentiated three-pronged strategy of direct drilling, royalty acquisition, and non-operated working interests. For more information on Phoenix Energy, please visit our website at .
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements regarding all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding our financial position and financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance for 2026, our assumptions underlying such guidance, and the impact of commodity price volatility on our derivative instruments, as well as our expectations regarding improved operational efficiencies.
Forward-looking statements are based on Phoenix Energy's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, taking into account currently known market conditions and other factors. Phoenix Energy's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future events, actions, plans, or strategies is inherently uncertain and involves certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. Phoenix Energy's actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth or anticipated in its forward-looking statements. You are cautioned that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assure you that such statements will be realized or that the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, based on information available to Phoenix Energy as of the date of this press release, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements considering the risks and uncertainties associated with them.
Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. Management believes that these factors include but are not limited to the risk factors the Company has identified in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, under the heading“Risk Factors,” and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Risk factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains“non-GAAP financial measures” that are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, the Company presents“EBITDA” and "Adjusted EBITDA" as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company believes these measures can assist investors in comparing the Company's operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in highlighting trends in the Company's operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, capital investments, etc. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of the Company's business strategies and to make budgeting decisions. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone provide. However, these measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or cash provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of these measures has limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the Company's results as reported under GAAP.
PHOENIX ENERGY ONE, LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
The following table shows a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure, for the periods presented:
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(1,404
|)
|$
|8,488
|$
|(35,538
|)
|$
|32,785
|Interest income
|(324
|)
|(303
|)
|(712
|)
|(1,355
|)
|Interest expense, net
|61,575
|38,816
|172,414
|111,690
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|88,743
|45,550
|223,245
|113,392
|EBITDA
|148,590
|92,551
|359,409
|256,512
|Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
|59,183
|(3,645
|)
|159,843
|(14,113
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|207,773
|$
|88,906
|$
|519,252
|$
|242,399
Contact
Company: Phoenix Energy One, LLC
Email:...
Address: 18575 Jamboree Road, Suite 830, Irvine, CA 92612
Phone: 949-416-5037
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment