Residential, Commercial And Local Movers Team Up On Junk Removal: Lincoln Bundles Moving And Cleanout In One Visit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Buffalo's Lincoln Moving & Storage pairs local moving with junk removal, hauling and disposal for homes and businesses across Western New York

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lincoln Moving & Storage of Buffalo is pairing its residential movers, commercial movers and local movers with its junk removal, hauling and disposal service so customers can move and clear out in a single visit. The offer is available to homeowners, renters, landlords and businesses across Western New York.For most households and businesses, a move produces a second job: old furniture that won't fit the new space, appliances nobody wants, electronics that can't go out with the trash, and debris left behind. Lincoln's crews can take those items as part of the same job, rather than leaving the customer to book a separate hauler or make repeated dump runs.What the service coversLincoln's junk removal, hauling and disposal service handles furniture, appliances, electronics, office equipment, construction debris and scrap metal for both residential and commercial customers. Stoves are disconnected from gas lines before removal, electronics go to certified e-waste recyclers, and usable items are donated to the Habitat for Humanity Buffalo ReStore. Lincoln offers free written estimates with no hidden fees, and same-day or next-day service is available.Why it matters in Western New YorkTown pickup programs in the region often have limits. In Alden, for example, bulky-goods pickup runs quarterly and is capped at 10 items per unit per quarter, and construction debris is not accepted. In Elma, the Town transfer station is open only to residents with a vehicle sticker and does not take commercial waste or demolition debris. Moves rarely line up with those schedules, so cleanouts before a sale, after a tenant leaves, or during an office relocation often have nowhere to go.How it works for homes and businesses- Residential: house, apartment and furniture moves can include a cleanout of the garage, basement, attic or the old home before closing, including senior downsizing and estate moves.- Commercial: office, retail and warehouse relocations can include removal of old desks, shelving, equipment.- Local: most moves in the Buffalo area are short-distance, which makes a combined visit practical for crews and customers alike.“A move is stressful enough without also hunting for someone to haul away what's left. Our crews are already on site, so we can take the old couch, the broken shelving or the pile in the garage while we're there, and the customer deals with one company instead of two.” - Steve Balcerzak, General Manager, Lincoln Moving & StorageFamilies and businesses can request a free estimate for a move, a cleanout or both at (716) 874-1380,... or lincolnmoving.About Lincoln Moving & StorageFounded in Buffalo in 1914, Lincoln Moving & Storage of Buffalo provides residential, commercial, specialized, storage, logistics, international and junk removal services from Buffalo and Rochester. Lincoln is an Atlas Van Lines interstate agent and a Certified ProMover. NYS DOT 6767 | U.S. DOT No. 125550. 155 Great Arrow Ave., Buffalo, NY 14207.Media contact: Steve Balcerzak, General Manager | (716) 874-1380 |...

Steve Balcerzak

Lincoln Moving & Storage

+1 716-874-1380

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Residential, Commercial and Local Movers Team Up on Junk Removal: Lincoln Bundles Moving and Cleanout in One Visit News Provided By Lincoln Moving & Storage November 10, 2026, 23:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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