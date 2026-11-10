Cliphaus Generates 12M+ Views For Future's“Ya Hit,” Featuring Drake, Travis Scott And Loe Shimmy

Cliphaus x Future "Ya Hit" Featuring Drake, Travis Scott and Loe Shimmy

ClipHaus has reported over 12 million views from its creator distribution campaign for“Ya Hit,” the Future release featuring Drake, Travis Scott & Loe Shimmy.

- Peter Sint, Founder of ClipHaus

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The music campaign adds to ClipHaus 's track record across entertainment, gaming and live experiences, including work supporting Coinbase 's VALORANT activation and LIV Las Vegas.

The campaign brought the song into TikTok and Instagram Reels through creator-made videos using its official sound. Reactions to the artist lineup, first-listen posts, and edits built around Future 's music and style gave audiences different ways to encounter the release. Campaign case study

For ClipHaus, the result adds a new music campaign to a portfolio spanning major brand activations, entertainment releases and live events.



Giving a Release More Ways to Be Discovered

A new song gives fans something to talk about. The opportunity is to give that conversation more places to happen.

For“Ya Hit,” creators worked with a shared sound while bringing their own approach to the content. A reaction to the lineup could start a debate about the artists. An edit built around a familiar Future moment could introduce the track to someone watching for an entirely different reason.

ClipHaus coordinated the creator distribution effort around those different approaches, helping the song travel through accounts beyond the artists' own pages.



Building a Track Record Across Music, Gaming and Live Events

The“Ya Hit” campaign follows ClipHaus's work supporting Coinbase One Shot, a VALORANT tournament hosted by TenZ. That activation generated more than 35 million organic views across more than 15,000 short-form pieces of content, according to ClipHaus's previously published campaign results. Previous announcement

ClipHaus's wider published portfolio includes campaigns involving Tyla, Janet Jackson and Steve Aoki, alongside work for brands such as FotMob and LIV Fontainebleau Las Vegas. ClipHaus portfolio

These campaigns begin with something specific to promote: a song, a tournament, an event or a brand initiative. ClipHaus builds the creator activity around that moment, adapting the content to the subject and the audience.



Distribution With the Coordination Included

For marketing teams, reaching more feeds also means organizing more moving parts. Creators need direction. Content needs editing and review. Posting needs coordination, and results need tracking.

ClipHaus brings that work into a managed service, helping teams expand distribution without taking on the day-to-day responsibility of running the creator network themselves.

The 12 million-plus figure measures views of“Ya Hit” campaign content across social platforms. It does not represent unique listeners or music streams.

Teams preparing a music release, brand launch or live event can learn more at cliphaus.



About ClipHaus

ClipHaus is a Miami-based content distribution company serving brands, artists and entertainment teams. The company manages creative briefing, editing, creator coordination, distribution, and performance reporting, helping clients put existing content and new releases in front of audiences across social media.

Victory Achionye

Cliphaus

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ClipHaus Generates 12M+ Views for Future's“Ya Hit,” Featuring Drake, Travis Scott and Loe Shimmy News Provided By CLIPHAUS INC November 10, 2026, 23:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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