Amir Sanjabi Dental Launches New Website For Same-Day Dental Implants In Downey, CA

New site gives Downey patients clear pricing, online scheduling, bilingual care and real patient stories from a dentist who has placed more than 7,500 implants

DOWNEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amir Sanjabi Dental, a private dental practice at 10901 Paramount Blvd in Downey, has launched a new website at sanjabidds built around one question patients ask most: can I get a full set of new teeth in a single day, and what will it cost?

The new site answers both. Dr. Amir Sanjabi, DDS, has placed more than 7,500 dental implants and completed over 800 full-arch All-on-X cases, the procedure that replaces a failing upper or lower set of teeth with a fixed bridge supported by as few as four implants, often in one visit. The website walks patients through that process step by step, from the first phone call to the final smile, and shows what it looks like in the words of patients who have been through it.

"My goal has always been to provide patients with the highest level of dental care by combining advanced technology, extensive surgical experience, and a truly personalized approach," said Dr. Amir Sanjabi, DDS. "We created this new website to educate patients, answer their questions honestly, and help them understand that even the most complex dental problems can often be treated with predictable, life-changing solutions. I want every patient who visits our practice to feel confident that they are receiving the same quality of care I would want for my own family."

The new sanjabidds includes:

- Published starting prices: single dental implants from $100 a month, snap-on implant dentures from $150 a month and full-arch All-on-X from $299 a month, with financing through CareCredit, Proceed Finance, Cherry, Alphaeon, Sunbit and LendingClub

- A free consultation that can be booked online, including a 3D CBCT scan and exam

- Patient video stories and before-and-after photos from Downey-area patients, including several who were told elsewhere they were not candidates

- A plain-language FAQ covering pain, recovery, bone loss, insurance and the 12-year implant warranty

- Care information in English and Spanish, reflecting a bilingual office

- Pages for the practice's full range of services, including family and general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, porcelain veneers, Invisalign, crowns and bridges, dentures, LANAP laser gum treatment, root canals, tooth extractions, bone grafting and sedation dentistry

Unlike many implant centers, Amir Sanjabi Dental is a one-doctor practice. Dr. Sanjabi performs the exam, reviews the 3D scan, places the implants and delivers the final teeth himself, so patients are never referred to a second office partway through treatment.

Dr. Sanjabi is particularly recognized for treating complex implant cases, including patients with severe bone loss who have previously been told they are not candidates for traditional dental implants.

Dr. Sanjabi studied at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden before earning his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry, where he graduated at the top of his class. He is a LANAP Certified Clinician with additional certifications in dental implants, bone grafting and hard and soft tissue grafting, and a member of the American Dental Association and the California Dental Association. The practice holds a 4.9-star rating on Google from more than 240 patient reviews.

Patients can explore the new site at sanjabidds, learn about All-on-X same-day teeth, review cost and financing, or schedule a free consultation online or by calling (562) 869-0928.

About Amir Sanjabi Dental

Amir Sanjabi Dental is a private, family-owned dental practice in Downey, California, serving the Downey community and surrounding Southeast Los Angeles County for more than nine years. Led by Dr. Amir Sanjabi, DDS, the practice specializes in same-day full-arch dental implants, implant-supported dentures and bone grafting for patients with bone loss, and provides general, family and cosmetic dentistry under one roof. The office is located at 10901 Paramount Blvd, Downey, CA 90241 and is open Monday through Friday. Care is offered in English and Spanish. Learn more at .

Amir Sanjabi

Amir Sanjabi Dental

+1 562-869-0928

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Amir Sanjabi Dental Launches New Website for Same-Day Dental Implants in Downey, CA News Provided By Oregon Web Solutions November 10, 2026, 23:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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