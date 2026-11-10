Nova Leap Health Corp. Posts Q3 2026 Results

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or“the Company”), a growing provider of home-based and community care services in North America, is pleased to announce the release of financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise specified.

Nova Leap Q3 2026 Financial Results

Financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 include the following:



Q3 2026 revenue of $9,531,140 was the highest in the Company's history and increased by 15.3% relative to Q3 2025 revenue of $8,264,326.

Trailing twelve-month revenues for the period from October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026 were $34,864,119, the highest for any twelve-month period in the Company's history. The Company achieved organic revenue growth of 8.2% in Q3 2026 over Q3 2025.













Q3 2026 Adjusted EBITDA of $860,804 was an increase of 28.3% over Q3 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $670,706 (see calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below). Trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA for the period from October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026 was $2,785,448, the highest for any twelve-month period in the Company's history.











Gross profit margin as a percentage of revenue remained strong at 39.9% in Q3 2026. Gross profit margin percentage was 39.6% in Q3 2025.

The Company generated income from operating activities in Q3 2026 of $645,562, an increase of 54.2% over the Q3 2025 figure of $418,553.

The Company recorded net income of $333,771 in Q3 2026 as compared to net income of $426,171 in Q3 2025.

The Company had available cash of $1,941,275 as of September 30, 2026, as well as full access to the unutilized revolving credit facility of $1,057,231 (CAD$1,500,000).

The Company had total principal on demand loans and promissory notes outstanding as of September 30, 2026 of $3,361,493, representing a debt-to-trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.21x. As of the current date, the Company has access to up to $3,050,000 in available credit for business acquisitions through its existing credit agreement to support its long-term growth strategy.

President & CEO's Comments

“The Q3 results provide further evidence that the strategy we have been pursuing is producing results,” said Chris Dobbin, President & CEO.“Nova Leap is scaling and getting stronger in the process. Revenue increased 15.3% year over year, including 8.2% organic revenue growth, while Adjusted EBITDA increased 28.3%. We are generating meaningful organic growth, and earnings are growing faster than revenue. That is the operating leverage we have been working toward, and it is increasingly evident in our financial results.

Trailing twelve-month revenue reached a record $34.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA reached a record $2.79 million. In fact, through the first nine months of 2026, Adjusted EBITDA has already exceeded the full-year 2025 result by 11.3%. We have allocated significant resources investing in our people, our operations and our platform. Those investments are producing results, and we believe there is considerable opportunity ahead of us.

Equally important is our ability to generate cash. We generated approximately $500,000 in free cash flow in each of Q2 and Q3, excluding M&A, and ended Q3 with $1.94 million in cash, relatively modest debt and access to an additional $3.05 million through our acquisition facility. This gives us the financial flexibility to continue investing in our existing operations, pursue acquisitions and be selective about where we deploy capital.

Our capital allocation strategy includes investing in existing operations to support organic growth, opening new locations and pursuing acquisitions at disciplined valuations. Each offers a different path to creating shareholder value. We continue to invest in our established agencies to expand capacity and generate organic growth, as demonstrated by this year's results. We are also investing in new locations, including Lexington, Kentucky in 2025 and Waltham, Massachusetts this past June. These investments require time and capital before they contribute positively to earnings and cash flow. We believe the potential long-term returns on invested capital from successful new locations can be particularly attractive.

Acquisitions offer a complementary opportunity. They allow us to add established businesses and earnings, expand our market presence and accelerate growth. M&A has been an important part of our history, and we expect it to remain a meaningful component of our capital allocation strategy for years to come. As our existing businesses generate more cash, our capacity to reinvest in organic growth, new locations and acquisitions increases.

Last month, we entered our second decade of operations. The scale we have achieved has also allowed us to broaden our services across the continuum of care through the launch of care management and palliative care, with private nursing planned to follow. These investments expand our ability to serve clients as their care needs evolve while creating additional opportunities for long-term organic growth.

We believe the combination of organic growth, increasing scale, free cash flow and disciplined capital allocation positions Nova Leap to compound shareholder value over many years. Our success will be measured by the value we create for each share. That is the standard we intend to hold ourselves to as capital allocators, and our financial progress gives us increasing confidence in the opportunity ahead.”

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 including the notes to the financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis dated November 10, 2026, which have been filed on SEDAR+.

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is a North American healthcare services company providing home-based and community-based care. Through its network of local agencies, the Company delivers personal care, dementia care, companion services, care management and palliative care, enabling individuals to remain safely and independently in their homes.

Nova Leap operates an integrated platform across the continuum of care, with a focus on scale, operational excellence, and high-quality outcomes for clients and communities.

NON-IFRS AND OTHER MEASURES:

This release contains references to certain measures that do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards as prescribed by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS Accounting Standards measures by providing a further understanding of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, non-IFRS Accounting Standards financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of financial information reported under IFRS Accounting Standards.

The Company presents non-IFRS Accounting Standards financial measures, specifically Adjusted EBITDA (as such term is hereinafter defined), trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA, and the Non-IFRS Accounting Standard ratios debt-to-trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin.

Adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is calculated as income from operating activities plus amortization and depreciation and stock-based compensation expense. The most directly comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure is income from operating activities.

Trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA represents the aggregate Adjusted EBITDA for the four most recently completed fiscal quarters. The Company believes this measure provides investors with a view of the Company's operating performance over a continuous twelve-month period and reduces the impact of seasonal fluctuations.

The reconciliation of quarterly and trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA to the income from operating activities is as follows: