Webull Corporation (BULL) Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit - Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Affected BULL Investor Summary



Who: Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL )

What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Class Period: April 26, 2026 through October 6, 2026

Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: December 7, 2026

Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's relationship with the People's Republic of China (“PRC”) Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Webull Corporation (“Webull”) (NASDAQ: BULL) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Webull securities between April 26, 2025 and October 6, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida and is captioned Ward v. Webull Corporation, No. 8:26-cv-03052 (M.D. Fla.). Investors have until December 7, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

If you purchased or acquired Webull securities and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here:

To view the Webull video on YouTube, click here: href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title=""

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at .... There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

WEBULL CORPORATION CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) despite representations that Webull's operations in mainland China were“limited to research and development and technical support functions,” in truth, Webull's core platform, software development, data pipelines, and core engineering depended on PRC-based personnel and on technology infrastructure subject to Chinese law; (2) Webull touted that personally identifiable information of Webull Financials' customers could not be accessed by non-U.S. employees without permission and oversight from U.S. personnel while concealing that Webull's technology infrastructure and cross border data routing were tied to China; (3) Webull materially understated its operational dependence on PRC and the regulatory risk created by that dependence; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



WHY DID WEBULL'S STOCK DROP?

On October 7, 2026, CNBC reported that the Select Committee found a“profound gap” between Webull's representation as an American company and its actual control and operations. The report revealed that the Select Committee had found that Webull's entire operating, ownership, financing, and compliance infrastructures are tied to China, and that despite stating it had no offices or employees in China, its mainland subsidiary actually employed 62% of Webull's global workforce. On this news, the price of Webull's Class A ordinary shares fell approximately 19%, to close at $5.89 on October 7, 2026.

WHAT WEBULL CORPORATION INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by December 7, 2026.Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you.Retain counsel of choice or take no action.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR WEBULL CORPORATION INVESTORS:

Webull investors may, no later than December 7, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Webull investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

...

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.