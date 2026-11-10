INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Argenx SE - ARGX

The investigation concerns whether argenx and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 8, 2026, Argenx issued a press release“announc[ing] that it will discontinue the Phase 3 UNITY study of efgartigimod subcutaneous (SC) (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) in adults with moderate-to-severe Sjögren's disease.” The Company said that“[t]he decision is based on the recommendation from an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) to stop the study for futility following an interim analysis” after“conclude[ing] that the UNITY study is unable to meet its primary endpoint.”

On this news, argenx SE's stock price fell $109.81 per share, or 11.83%, to close at $818.63 per share on October 8, 2026.

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