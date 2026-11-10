Medipharm Labs Expands Brazilian Business With Commercial Launch Of ANVISA-Authorized Cannabis Extract Oil

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Product developed and manufactured by MediPharm Labs is now available by prescription through Brazilian pharmacies

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQB: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm”,“MediPharm Labs” or the“Company”), is pleased to announce the commercial launch of a full-spectrum CBD oral oil in Brazil through its pharmaceutical partner, Alko do Brasil Indústria e Comércio Ltda,“Alko”.

MediPharm manufactures the product at its pharmaceutical facility in Barrie, Ontario, which holds ANVISA Good Manufacturing Practices (“GMP”) certification. Alko do Brasil obtained the Sanitary Authorization based on a comprehensive regulatory dossier submitted to ANVISA, with technical and regulatory support from MediPharm Labs, resulting in authorization of the product for medicinal use in Brazil.

Brazil remains one of the world's most highly regulated cannabinoid markets, requiring foreign manufacturers to comply with applicable ANVISA regulatory requirements and GMP standards and to provide comprehensive documentation related to product quality, stability, manufacturing, regulatory compliance and post-market obligations.

“This launch represents the continued execution of MediPharm's international growth strategy and further validates our position as a trusted global supplier of cannabinoid-based products manufactured under pharmaceutical quality standards,” said Greg Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of MediPharm Labs.

“Brazil is one of the fastest-growing medical cannabis markets in the world, but it is also one of the most difficult to access from a regulatory perspective. Successfully supporting an ANVISA Sanitary Authorization demonstrates the strength of our pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, regulatory expertise and commitment to quality. We are proud to have worked closely with Alko throughout the authorization process and are pleased that patients across Brazil can now access an ANVISA-authorized Cannabis Product manufactured at our GMP-certified facility.”

Brazil is widely regarded as an attractive long-term medical cannabis market. The market has grown rapidly following implementation of ANVISA's cannabis framework in 2019 and continues to be driven by increasing medical interest and demand for regulated Cannabis Products. Kaya Mind estimates the potential size of Brazil's medical cannabis market at approximately C$2.58 billion.1 Under Brazil's regulatory framework applicable to ANVISA-authorized Cannabis Products, commercialization is focused on pharmaceutical dosage forms rather than dried Cannabis flower, including products such as oils, oral formulations and other dosage forms that meet applicable ANVISA regulatory requirements.

“Alko has seized the opportunity and sees a bright future for their investment in Brazilian cannabis. From the beginning, our objective has been to expand access in Brazil to quality-controlled Cannabis Products manufactured in accordance with the applicable regulatory requirements. MediPharm's manufacturing capabilities, ANVISA GMP-certified facility and technical expertise were important throughout the regulatory process. We are pleased to make this ANVISA-authorized Cannabis Product available in Brazil through the legally established prescription and pharmacy dispensing channels,” says Alko's Co-CEO Juliana Komel

MediPharm believes its pharmaceutical manufacturing platform is well positioned to support growth in Brazil. MediPharm is one of a limited number of international cannabinoid manufacturers with the regulatory infrastructure and pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities necessary to support commercialization in Brazil.

About MediPharm Labs

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms.

In 2021, Health Canada issued MediPharm Labs a Pharmaceutical Drug Establishment Licence, making it the first cannabis company in North America to hold a commercial-scale domestic Good Manufacturing Practices licence for extracting multiple natural cannabinoids. MediPharm maintains international GMP certifications, including EU-GMP certification, ANVISA GMP certification from Brazil and compliance with Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration requirements.

The Company develops, formulates, processes, packages and distributes cannabis and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international medical markets.

Website:

About Alko do Brasil

Committed to innovation, operational excellence, and the long-term sustainability of the healthcare sector, ALKO is dedicated to becoming a leading Brazilian platform for introducing, commercializing, and expanding specialized therapies. Through strategic partnerships, regulatory expertise, and a patient-centred approach, the Company seeks to advance access to innovative treatment options and contribute meaningfully to improved health outcomes and quality of life for patients throughout Brazil.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

MediPharm Labs Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 416.913.7425

Email: ...

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1 Kaya Mind Dados e Pesquisas Ltda., Anuário da Cannabis Medicinal 2024, p. 28. The report identifies a potential Brazilian medical cannabis market of R$9,485,511,604, excluding transversal conditions such as pain, stress and sleep disorders. Converted to approximately C$2.58 billion using an exchange rate of C$0.2718 per Brazilian real on September 29, 2026. The underlying market estimate was originally attributed by Kaya to its 2021 market analysis and reproduced in the 2024 yearbook. Foreign exchange rates fluctuate, and the Canadian-dollar value is presented for reference only.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among other things, statements relating to the anticipated commercial success of the product in Brazil, future patient access, the potential size and future growth of the Brazilian medical cannabis market, the Company's ability to expand its Brazilian business, expected demand for pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products, and MediPharm's ability to continue supporting regulated international markets. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. MediPharm assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.