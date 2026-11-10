Fibermaxxing Hits The Holiday Table: Brenda Watson's 7 Ways To Make Stuffing Healthier

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The viral“fibermaxxing” trend is making its way to the holiday table, and digestive health expert and New York Times bestselling author Brenda Watson says traditional stuffing is an easy place to start. Watson encourages families to give their favorite holiday recipes a fiber boost through simple ingredient swaps without sacrificing flavor or overdoing it.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020–2025, more than 90% of women and 97% of men do not meet recommended dietary fiber intake levels.

“Fibermaxxing shouldn't be about eating the largest amount of fiber possible,” said Watson, who has spent more than 30 years educating consumers about digestive health through a dozen books and seven televised PBS health specials.“It's about getting a variety of fibers from whole foods, and your favorite holiday stuffing can be a great place to start.”









Fiber does more than keep you regular. Soluble fiber can help you feel fuller longer and support healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Insoluble fiber helps keep things moving through your digestive system, while certain fermentable fibers feed beneficial gut bacteria that support gut health.

Watson recommends seven simple ways to fibermaxx holiday stuffing:

Swap white bread for hearty whole-grain bread to create a more fiber-rich foundation.Add chia and ground flaxseed for an easy fiber boost.Increase onions, carrots and celery for additional fiber, flavor and texture.Combine cremini and shiitake mushrooms for savory flavor, meaty texture and additional fiber, including beta-glucans.Chopped apples and fennel provide natural sweetness, freshness and fiber.Toss in chopped pecans or walnuts for crunch, healthy fats, and additional fiber.Be generous with fresh parsley, sage and thyme to bring out traditional holiday flavors while adding a little extra fiber.









Watson cautions that suddenly increasing fiber intake can cause bloating, gas, and digestive discomfort, particularly during a season of larger meals and richer foods. Her holiday advice reflects a broader approach to digestive health: Increase fiber gradually, choose a variety of whole foods and make lasting changes to familiar recipes rather than chasing high fiber numbers.

“Your gut needs time to adjust to more fiber,” said Watson.“Start with a few additions, drink plenty of water and remember that variety matters. Different fibers do different jobs in the body, so it's important to get more than just one type.”

Watson explores fiber's relationship with the gut microbiome, appetite, and fullness in her forthcoming book,“The Hunger Reset: The Fiber-First Plan to End Cravings, Balance Hormones, and Take Back Control of your Appetite - Naturally,” scheduled for release from BenBella Books (April 13, 2027). The book will also feature recipes to help readers incorporate fiber-rich whole food and ingredients into everyday meals. Pre-order the book at .

About Brenda Watson Media:

Brenda Watson Media is a health education and media company founded by New York Times bestselling author and digestive health expert Brenda Watson. The company develops educational content, books, television programming and other resources focused on digestive health, nutrition and the gut microbiome. Drawing on more than 30 years of experience in natural health, Watson has authored numerous books, hosted PBS health specials and been featured extensively on national television as a recognized authority on digestive health and wellness.Through Brenda Watson Media, she continues her mission to make digestive health science accessible to consumers and provide practical guidance to support overall health and wellness. For more information, visit .

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