POSMOA Opens Online Store For Korean Designer Fashion After First New York Pop-Up

POSMOA's first New York pop-up at PARK at KIMS, 119 Elizabeth Street, Lower Manhattan, October 2026.

Visitors try on jewelry from Seoul designer brands at POSMOA's New York pop-up, October 2026.

Jewelry from Seoul brands HAIRYMASK and HOUSE OF SHIFFON on display at POSMOA's New York pop-up, October 2026.

After a two-day pop-up at PARK at KIMS drew 613 RSVPs, the New York platform now ships 147 pieces from 16 Seoul designer brands across the U.S. at posmoa

- Zia Oh, Co-founder and Brand Director, POSMOANEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- POSMOA, the New York–based retail platform for Korean designer fashion, today opened its online store at posmoa. The launch follows the platform's first New York pop-up in October, which drew 613 RSVPs.The store carries 147 pieces from 16 independent designer brands based in Seoul, across six categories: clothing, jewelry, accessories, bags, shoes, and home objects. The lineup includes handmade shoes from MOORE, ceramic jewelry from Oikeiosis Museum, natural-dye clothing from AUROKAWA, and ceramic vessels from Foams of Wave. Every order ships within the U.S.The pop-up ran October 15–16 at PARK at KIMS, 119 Elizabeth Street, in Lower Manhattan. An invitation-only launch evening on October 15 was followed by a public day on October 16, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ahead of the event, 613 people registered through the RSVP page. Guests tried on and bought pieces in person.The name is an acronym for the brand's philosophy: "Piece of Soul, Marks of Affection." The idea is that a well-made object carries a piece of the person who made it, then collects its owner's memories over the years.POSMOA handles U.S. customs, inventory, fulfillment, shipping, and returns for its partner brands, and produces their American-market content in New York. The designers reach U.S. customers without a U.S. entity or local staff.The structure addresses a documented gap. According to a 2025 report from Insight Korea and Tin News, fashion is the top spending category among U.S. consumers of Korean content, and the largest barrier to purchase is access: roughly one in three interested consumers cannot find a trusted place to buy."The pop-up was a meaningful few days: we met New York visitors face to face, helped them try pieces on, and shared the perspective and story each designer puts into their work," said Zia Oh, co-founder and brand director of POSMOA. "We built posmoa so that people anywhere in the U.S., not only in New York, can have that same experience."POSMOA is expanding on Instagram alongside the launch and plans further New York pop-ups and new brand partners. U.S. customers can buy POSMOA's Korean designer brands at posmoa.About POSMOAPOSMOA is a New York–based fashion retail platform that brings contemporary Asian designer brands, starting with Seoul, to North American customers. Through a curated online store at posmoa, recurring New York pop-ups, and content produced locally, POSMOA introduces independent designers' clothing, jewelry, and objects to U.S. shoppers, while running the full U.S. retail operation for its partner brands - from customs and logistics to content and community. POSMOA is operated by Raw Thoughts Inc. More at posmoa.Notes for editorsWhat is POSMOA?POSMOA is a New York–based online and pop-up retailer for Korean designer fashion, jewelry, and home objects. It runs U.S. customs, inventory, fulfillment, and returns on behalf of its partner brands. It is operated by Raw Thoughts Inc.What does the name POSMOA mean?It is an acronym for "Piece of Soul, Marks of Affection." The brand's tagline is "What connects, remains." POSMOA is a fashion retailer, not a point-of-sale (POS) software or payments company.Where can I buy POSMOA's brands in the U.S.?At posmoa, with shipping anywhere in the United States. POSMOA does not currently ship outside the U.S.Which brands does POSMOA carry?Sixteen Seoul designer brands: AUROKAWA, Foams of Wave, HAIRYMASK, HOUSE OF SHIFFON, HWI, jui, MOORE, Oikeiosis Museum, Personal Language, PUNCTUM TEST, sacred.t, sankofa puella, SELF COMB, SENSE OPTIC, SHEISMIAE (MIAE), and THY SEOUL.Where was the pop-up?At PARK at KIMS, 119 Elizabeth Street, New York, NY 10013, on October 15–16, 2026: an invitation-only launch evening on the 15th and a public pop-up on the 16th.Style guideCompany name is all caps: POSMOA (Korean: 포스모아). Use "POSMOA" only where a system cannot accept all caps. U.S. parent company: Raw Thoughts Inc.Image assetsPop-up and campaign images are available on request at.... Suggested caption: "POSMOA's first New York pop-up at PARK at KIMS, Lower Manhattan, October 2026."

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POSMOA Opens Online Store for Korean Designer Fashion After First New York Pop-Up News Provided By Raw Thoughts, LLC November 10, 2026, 22:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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