Onni-Rye Holdings Acquires Pacific Industrial Electric Expanding Electrical Infrastructure To Support Data Center Growth

Acquisition builds on Onni Capital's investment in Rye Electric, adding 50+ years of medium-voltage expertise for complex electrical infrastructure projects.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Onni-Rye Holdings ("Onni-Rye"), an investment partnership led by Onni Capital, has acquired Pacific Industrial Electric Company, Inc. ("PIE"), a leading California-based specialty electrical contractor recognized for its expertise in complex medium- and high-voltage electrical systems. PIE joins Rye Electric and Oilfield Electric in the Onni-Rye portfolio, further strengthening the platform's capabilities in the rapidly expanding electrical infrastructure market.

Founded more than five decades ago, PIE has earned a reputation for executing technically demanding electrical projects that few contractors are equipped to handle. Serving industrial, commercial, and public-sector customers primarily throughout California and Arizona, PIE specializes in medium-voltage distribution systems, substations, electrical construction, design-build, testing, maintenance, and emergency response. Its highly skilled union workforce, in-house engineering expertise, and specialized equipment enable the company to deliver complex electrical infrastructure solutions.

Strategic Expansion to Support Data Center Infrastructure

The acquisition brings together complementary electrical contracting capabilities and positions Onni-Rye to pursue larger, more complex infrastructure projects, particularly in the rapidly growing data center market.

As data centers increase in scale and power requirements, the ability to design, install, and maintain sophisticated medium-voltage electrical infrastructure has become increasingly critical. PIE's technical expertise, combined with Onni Capital's financial and operational resources, creates opportunities to deliver more comprehensive electrical solutions and support accelerated data center development.

“Pacific Industrial Electric has served Southern California's industrial customers for more than 50 years. Their medium voltage and emergency response capabilities strengthen how we deliver for clients,” said Chris Golden, CEO of Onni-Rye Holdings.“As data center and industrial customers demand more power, delivered faster, PIE's substation and medium-voltage expertise, owned equipment fleet, and 24-hour emergency response complement what Rye Electric and Oilfield Electric already do well. Nothing changes for PIE's customers. They can expect the same team, the same services, and the same responsiveness, while Onni-Rye provides the backing to take on larger and more complex work.”

“Pacific Industrial Electric brings a highly specialized set of capabilities that significantly expands what we can offer our customers,” said Brandon Mayhew, Vice President of Corporate Finance and Operations at Onni Capital.“PIE has built an exceptional reputation for tackling complex medium-voltage projects that require a level of technical expertise few contractors possess. When combined with Rye Electric's capabilities, this acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver sophisticated electrical infrastructure solutions, particularly for data centers where reliable power delivery and speed of execution are essential. We see tremendous opportunities to build on PIE's legacy while providing the resources to support its next phase of growth.”

Building on a 53-Year Legacy

For more than 53 years, PIE has built lasting customer relationships through its commitment to safety, technical excellence, and responsiveness. The company's highly skilled, long-tenured workforce and strong culture of training and professional development have been instrumental to its success.

PIE also maintains an extensive inventory of owned electrical equipment, including transformers and substations, enabling rapid deployment, emergency response, and reliable support for complex electrical infrastructure projects.

“Over the past five decades, we've built Pacific Industrial Electric around our people, technical expertise, and a willingness to take on challenging projects that others often cannot,” said Chris Michalski, President of Pacific Industrial Electric.“Joining Onni-Rye represents an exciting next chapter for PIE. With the additional resources and complementary capabilities of Onni-Rye, we believe we can take on larger and more complex projects while continuing to deliver the quality, safety, and responsiveness our customers have come to expect. Just as importantly, this partnership creates meaningful opportunities for our employees and positions the company for continued long-term success.”

“PIE's people are the reason for its reputation,” added Golden.“John Martin and Chris Michalski will continue to lead the business, and our focus is on giving their team the resources to grow while preserving the culture of safety and technical excellence that has defined PIE for more than five decades.”

Transaction Advisory

Dave Richards, Managing Partner and M&A Advisor at Keystone Business Advisors, served as the exclusive sell-side M&A advisor to Pacific Industrial Electric in the transaction.

The transaction reflects continued strategic investment in specialized electrical contracting businesses as demand for power infrastructure, data center development, and complex electrical systems expands.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Pacific Industrial Electric

Pacific Industrial Electric Company, Inc. is a California-based specialty electrical contractor with more than 53 years of experience providing medium- and high-voltage electrical solutions. The company specializes in electrical construction, design-build, engineering, testing, maintenance, emergency response, and electrical equipment rental. Serving industrial, commercial, and public-sector customers primarily throughout California and Arizona, PIE is recognized for its technical expertise, experienced workforce, and ability to execute complex electrical infrastructure projects.

About Onni-Rye Holdings

Onni-Rye Holdings is an investment partnership led by Onni Capital that acquires and grows electrical contractors and manufacturers. Its portfolio includes Rye Electric, Oilfield Electric, and Pacific Industrial Electric. Onni Capital is an investment and innovation platform for venture capital, private equity, and technology that acquires businesses, backs founders, and invests for the long term. Through Onni-Rye Holdings, Onni Capital is expanding its presence in specialized electrical contracting and infrastructure services, with a focus on delivering comprehensive solutions for complex projects and supporting future growth in data center and power infrastructure markets.

About Keystone Business Advisors

Keystone Business Advisors is a California-based mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing in representing privately held, lower-middle-market businesses in sale transactions. The firm provides sell-side M&A advisory services, including business valuation, strategic positioning, buyer identification, transaction negotiation, and management of the sale process through closing.

Dave Richards

Keystone Business Advisors

+1 805-370-5210

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Onni-Rye Holdings Acquires Pacific Industrial Electric Expanding Electrical Infrastructure to Support Data Center Growth News Provided By Keystone Business Advisors November 10, 2026, 22:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry



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