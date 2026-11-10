Tiffany Haddish Joins Bryan Cranston For LIVE 'A CHRISTMAS CAROL' BENEFIT Supporting The Ed Asner Family Center-Dec.17!

Poster.A Christmas Carol

Tiffany Haddish

Bryan Cranston

Matthew Asner, Co-Founder and President & Navah Paskowitz-Asner, Co-Founder

A Christmas Carol Banner

With Jean Smart, Noah Wyle, Connor Tomlinson, Tom Bergeron & an All-Star Cast. Holiday Event Live Performance-Sold Out; Worldwide Streaming Tickets Available

- Matthew Asner, Co-Founder and President of The Ed Asner Family Center ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tiffany Haddish joins Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol' all-star cast, including Bryan Cranston (Ebenezer Scrooge), Jean Smart (Ghost of Christmas Past), Noah Wyle (Fred), Connor Tomlinson (Bob Cratchit), Tom Bergeron (host), for a one-night-only live staged reading benefiting The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC ).Bah Humbug! The live performance is sold out, but audiences worldwide can still join the celebration livestream worldwide exclusively through Broadway Unlocked on Thursday, December 17, 2026, at 7:00 PM PST. Streaming tickets are $25 and available at teafc.The celebrity company also features Clancy Brown, Dorian Harewood, Samantha Sloyan, Tal Anderson, Chelsea Darnell and Spencer Harte. The evening will honor Vicki Dummer, Head of Current Programming at Warner Bros. Discovery, in recognition of her commitment to inclusive storytelling, community, and the neurodivergent community. For more information and to purchase streaming tickets, please visit .With all seats at Burbank's Garry Marshall Theatre sold out, the worldwide livestream gives supporters everywhere the opportunity to experience the performance in real time while supporting neurodivergent individuals and their families. Directed by Victor Nelli, the production will be presented in an intimate radio-play style with live music and a live Foley artist, bringing Dickens' classic holiday story to life.“What makes this evening extraordinary isn't simply the star power-it's the heart behind it,” said Matthew Asner, Co-Founder and President of The Ed Asner Family Center.“Bryan Cranston, Jean Smart, Noah Wyle, Tom Bergeron, and this remarkable company are sharing their talent to help us tell a story about compassion, generosity, and the power to change someone's life. That spirit is at the heart of everything we do at the Center. Whether audiences join us in the theater or watch live from around the world, they'll be part of a celebration that supports neurodivergent individuals and their families.”“For us, the greatest gift of this evening is the sense of belonging it can inspire,” said Navah Paskowitz-Asner, Co-Founder of The Ed Asner Family Center.“We want neurodivergent individuals and their families to know they are valued, celebrated, and part of a community that cares. When these artists and our audiences come together in support of the Center, they help carry that message beyond our doors. That's what makes this celebration so meaningful-not just the story we share, but the connections we build.”All proceeds from the evening benefit The Ed Asner Family Center, supporting its work providing arts and enrichment programs, mental health services, social connection, adult day programming and employment pathways for neurodivergent individuals and their families.WATCH THE SOLD-OUT LIVE PERFORMANCE LIVE FROM HOME exclusively on Broadway Unlocked.DATE: Thursday, December 17, 2026, at 7:00 PM PSTIN-PERSON TICKETS: COMPLETELY SOLD OUT STREAMING TICKETS: $25 GET STREAMING TICKETS: teafcABOUT THE ED ASNER FAMILY CENTERThe Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC) was co-founded by Navah Paskowitz-Asner and Matthew Asner, inspired by their own children and their family's personal experience with neurodiversity. TEAFC is dedicated to enriching the lives of neurodivergent individuals and their families by providing comprehensive mental health services, arts and enrichment programs, social connection, adult day programming, and meaningful pathways to employment.At the heart of TEAFC is a commitment to building a community where neurodivergent individuals are accepted, supported, and given opportunities to thrive. The Center proudly employs Autistic self-advocates as educators, counselors, and program staff, ensuring that neurodivergent voices and lived experience are an integral part of its work. For a closer look at our programs and community, visit TEAFC. Follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.EVENT AND SPONSORSHIP CONTACT:Matt Asner. The Ed Asner Family Center.... (818) 302-0712For Artwork:MEDIA CONTACTS:Cheri Warner. Rick Rhoades.......

Cheri Warner

High Roads PR

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Tiffany Haddish Joins Bryan Cranston for LIVE 'A CHRISTMAS CAROL' BENEFIT Supporting The Ed Asner Family Center-Dec.17! News Provided By High Roads Media & Brand November 10, 2026, 22:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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