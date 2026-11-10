Alicia Lamberghini-West Challenges Women To Break Free From Social Expectations And Live Life On Their Own Terms

Alicia Lamberghini-West, Psy.D

The clinical psychologist and author encourages women to reclaim their voices, and embrace the freedom to define fulfillment for themselves

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For generations, women have been conditioned to believe that their worth is measured by how much they give, how well they accommodate others, and how willingly they put their own needs aside. But at what cost? Clinical psychologist, author, and women's empowerment advocate Alicia Lamberghini-West, Psy.D., is challenging this deeply rooted narrative, urging women to stop defining themselves by society's expectations and start pursuing the dreams and ambitions that make their lives their own.

"Social pressures limit women. The pressure to be who others expect us to be can make it hard to hear our own voice. I help women question those expectations, discover what they truly want, and build the confidence to pursue their dreams. As they learn to trust their own voice, they can make choices that reflect who they truly are.," says Lamberghini-West.

Through her work and book, Your Life, Your Way: Become Aware of Social Pressures Limiting Women, Lamberghini-West encourages women to challenge the expectations that have shaped their lives and recognize that they do not have to choose between caring for others and living authentically. Her message isn't about abandoning relationships or family responsibilities; it's about recognizing that women deserve the freedom to pursue their goals and make their own choices.

"Too many women are taught that being a good woman means taking second place. That simply isn't true. A happy, productive, nurturing, and fulfilled woman is one who finds her voice and has the courage to use it," explains Lamberghini-West.

A 2024 Gallup survey found that nearly two-thirds of U.S. women struggle to make their health a priority, often because of competing demands at work and home. Lamberghini-West believes women must stop putting themselves last and recognize that their own needs and aspirations matter, too.

"In Your Life, Your Way," I explore the social pressures and expectations women face across cultures, generations, and backgrounds, and how easily those influences can cause women to lose touch with who they truly are. She provides an objective view of common sources of pressure women face, including the pressure to be perfect, to have the ideal body, to be productive at work and exceed expectations but at the same time take a second place, to find a partner and get married, to start a family and have children, to be the best mother and/or wife, to comply with the imposed religion and/or societal norms and customs, to the pressure to“have it all,” and many more. Then, she explores how societal pressures clash with a woman's personal preferences, ambitions, and desires, revealing the tension between these external pressures and potential individual goals.

“Too often, women internalize expectations that overshadow their own identities, preferences, and desires. My goal is to help women recognize those limitations, reclaim their personal power, and find the confidence to create lives that reflect who they genuinely are and what they truly want."

Ultimately, Lamberghini-West wants women to recognize that they have the right to define success, happiness, and fulfillment on their own terms. Finding their voices, establishing boundaries, and pursuing personal ambitions are not acts of selfishness. They are essential steps toward building an authentic life.

For Magazine Editors

Lamberghini-West welcomes inquiries from magazine editors and is available to submit original articles on these topics for publication consideration. Editors can reach her through her email....

About Alicia Lamberghini-West, Psy.D.

Alicia Lamberghini-West, Psy.D., is a licensed clinical psychologist, author, and women's empowerment advocate with 25 years of private-practice experience. Licensed in Missouri and Texas, she brings extensive expertise in clinical psychology, psychiatric rehabilitation, and professional psychology education. From 2001 to 2012, she served as a graduate school professor of professional psychology, and in 2015, she was selected for inclusion in the Fulbright Specialist Roster. Her books include“Your Life, Your Way: Become Aware of Social Pressures Limiting Women” and“Tipsy: A Woman's Self-Guided Method for Managing Alcohol.”

For more information, visit or connect with Alicia on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Read“Your Life, Your Way: Become Aware of Social Pressures Limiting Women” here:

Read“Tipsy: A Woman's Self-Guided Method for Managing Alcohol” here:

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

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Alicia Lamberghini-West Challenges Women to Break Free from Social Expectations and Live Life on Their Own Terms News Provided By Boundless Media November 10, 2026, 22:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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