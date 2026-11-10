Workspan Playmaker Launches: Partner Revenue Playbooks In 3 Minutes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WorkSpan Playmaker ranks plays that put a company's partner funding, pricing and reach to work. No alliance team required

- Mayank Singh Bawa, CEO & Co-Founder, WorkSpan

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WorkSpan today launched WorkSpan Playmaker, which builds partner revenue playbooks for companies that sell with partners such as AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Cisco and Snowflake. In 3 minutes, Playmaker ranks a company's plays by revenue potential across seven areas, each with a recipe to run it. It is free for 30 days for up to 3 partners.

Partner programs reward the companies that put them to work. In a January 2026 Total Economic Impact study commissioned by AWS, Forrester modeled a software company that earned AWS AI and data competencies and attributed a 353% rise in its gross profits that year to the competencies' go-to-market benefits. But most companies never see that payoff. They register the deals, finish the enablement, co-fund the events, and wait. The largest resellers and integrators close the gap with alliance teams that read every program, track every deadline and decide which programs to put to work. Everyone else runs partnering from a spreadsheet and a part-time owner, and funding expires unclaimed.

Playmaker closes that gap. A company enters its work email and picks up to 3 partners and 3 competitors. Playmaker builds the company's profile from its own website, then returns its partner revenue playbook: plays ranked by revenue potential, each one move that puts a partner's funding, pricing or reach to work. The company leads every play, and no play waits for a partner's sellers to call.

"Most companies that sell with AWS, Microsoft or Google Cloud have made the deposits: the certifications, the events, the registered deals. They're still waiting for the withdrawal," said Mayank Bawa, CEO and Co-Founder, WorkSpan. "The largest resellers and integrators have alliance teams that decide which programs to put to work. We've spent years supporting those teams through Maestro for Enterprise. Playmaker puts that know-how in the hands of every company that can't hire that team. The plays are ready in 3 minutes, and the first one can start today."

How WorkSpan Playmaker works:

Ranked plays across seven areas: Playmaker ranks a company's plays by revenue potential across sales, marketing, incentives and funding, certifications and competencies, marketplace, services, and competitors. Which plays pay off depends on region, industry, customers, the firms a company competes with, and how it works with each partner, so no two playbooks match.

A recipe for every play: Accept a play and Playmaker gives the steps in order, the words to send, written for the company, and a first step it can take today.

Funding, pricing and battle cards: Playmaker shows the partner funding programs, incentives and pricing a company qualifies for, and how to claim each one. For each partner, it builds battle cards for up to 3 competitors selling with the same partner.

One plan across every partner, kept current: Unlike a partner's own portal or a general AI assistant, Playmaker profiles a company's business, partners and competitors first, plans across every partner it picks, and tracks each play to done. Program data refreshes every week for the largest partner programs, and a company's playbook refreshes every month or whenever it presses refresh. Teams can share a ranked plan with their CEO and track every play in one place, in place of the spreadsheet.

"Founders and heads of partnerships tell us the same thing: we joined the programs, we did what we were asked, and we're still waiting," said Amit Sinha, President and Co-Founder, WorkSpan. "To their partners, they can feel like a rounding error. Good. Rounding errors move faster. They don't need another portal or another report. They need to know which play to make this week and what to say when they make it. Playmaker gives them that on the first visit, before they've paid anything."

Availability and pricing: WorkSpan Playmaker is free for 30 days. After the free period, Playmaker is $99 per user per month for up to 3 partners, and $49 for each extra partner.

About WorkSpan

WorkSpan is the AI operating system for partnerships. Its Maestro for Enterprise platform runs partner revenue for the alliance teams of large vendors, including Cisco, Accenture, ServiceNow, Capgemini, Deloitte, Siemens and MongoDB, in a trusted, shared environment that sits between companies rather than inside any one of them.

Chase Ishii

WorkSpan

+1 949-302-0927

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Introducing: WorkSpan Playmaker

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WorkSpan Playmaker Launches: Partner Revenue Playbooks in 3 Minutes News Provided By WorkSpan November 10, 2026, 22:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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