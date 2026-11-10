HIP Video Promo Presents: BUTCHIE Premieres New Music Video EVERPRESENCE On Music-News

BUTCHIE Shares the Title Track of His Debut Album "EVERPRESENCE"

JAPAN, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Making room for music again has brought Matthew Waldman back to a question he is still trying to answer: how does he stay present? After years focused on design, teaching, and work, the artist behind BUTCHIE is reconnecting with the writing and performance that mattered to him when he was younger. His new single“EVERPRESENCE,” the title track of his debut album, addresses that effort directly.“Part of that is finding a way to be 'present,' and to be honest, it is a challenge,” he says.

The return began in 2024 while Waldman was clearing out a New York City apartment as a relationship of more than 20 years was ending. Among his belongings were old poems and lyrics, reminders of creative work he had set aside. UK-based producer Peter Cattermoul of Teleman began developing material from that archive with him.“Peter Cattermoul is an amazing copilot,” Waldman says.“He takes my lyrics and gives them life!”

BUTCHIE takes its name from Waldman's childhood nickname. Raised with a mother who sang and a father who played trombone, he moved from '70s pop toward experimental music, new wave, and synth-pop. By high school, he was writing and performing at East Village and Lower East Side open mics, sometimes with a first-generation Casiotone. Design eventually became his primary career, taking him between New York City and Tokyo.

Implementing a compelling, brooding baritone,“EVERPRESENCE” explores his search for meaning and peace through electronic music. Waldman questions how much people understand about the universe and how easily politics and their own assumptions can consume their attention. Those broad concerns begin with his own difficulty staying present. He describes the album's songs as therapy sessions and hopes its title track can serve as a mantra for himself and others.

For the music video, Waldman wanted to appear floating in space, but the budget could not accommodate a harness setup. Instead, the director created a space setting where he could perform standing on the ground. An initial version had him playing acoustic guitar. Since there is no guitar on the recording, they dropped the instrument and filmed the performance with a microphone stand and vertical lights.

The approach connects the video to a source of fulfillment Waldman remembers from before work and money became his priorities. With“EVERPRESENCE,” he is making room for that part of his life again, hoping the song can help others find a moment to be present, too

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Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

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HIP Video Promo Presents: BUTCHIE premieres new music video "EVERPRESENCE" on Music-News News Provided By HIP Video Promo November 10, 2026, 22:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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