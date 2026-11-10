National Financial Educators Council Expands Middle East And North Africa Chapter To Advance Financial Educator Training

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The regional initiative brings professional Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI) training, instructional standards, and advocacy to region.

- Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators CouncilDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) announces the expansion of its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) chapter, strengthening opportunities for professional financial educator development and financial education collaboration across the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Egypt.The chapter is part of NFEC's international expansion across eight regions, including Canada, India, Australia and the Pacific, the United Kingdom and Ireland, Africa, the Caribbean, the Middle East and North Africa, and Vietnam.Established in 2006, NFEC supports financial education initiatives throughout all 50 U.S. states and has Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI) graduates in more than 60 countries. Globally, its graduates have completed over 300,000 hours of professional development and delivered financial education to more than 1.4 million people.The MENA initiative focuses on three priorities: preparing qualified financial educators, advancing professional standards for financial educators and measuring learner outcomes, and supporting advocacy for financial education to receive greater attention in schools and communities."Financial education has an important role in helping people navigate changing economic opportunities and financial responsibilities," said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. "Our Middle East and North Africa initiative is focused on developing the capabilities of financial educators and supporting local organisations that want to provide meaningful, practical instruction."Strengthening Financial Educator Professional DevelopmentThe MENA region includes countries with distinct education systems, languages, financial services and professional training needs.NFEC's Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI) programme prepares individuals to deliver effective personal finance education through schools, universities, workplaces, financial institutions and community organisations.The training covers instructional design, behavioural finance, learner engagement, teaching methodologies and professional responsibilities.Educators learn approaches for connecting financial concepts to practical decisions involving employment income, spending, savings, financial products, borrowing and future planning.The programme emphasises preparing learners to evaluate information, make informed choices and take appropriate financial action within their local circumstances.As an IACET-accredited provider and Certified B Corporation, NFEC provides professional development designed to support instructional quality and measurable learner progress.Promoting Standards for Financial EducatorsThe MENA chapter will promote NFEC's established professional standards for financial educators as a resource for improving teaching quality and educator preparation.NFEC's Framework for Teaching Personal Finance defines 22 evidence-based components covering instructional planning, learning environments, teaching practices and professional responsibilities.These standards establish expectations for how financial educators prepare instruction, engage learners, demonstrate teaching competencies and maintain professional practices.The framework can support organisations seeking consistent instructional quality while allowing educators to adapt lessons to different national financial systems and learner needs.Complementary NFEC assessments evaluate financial knowledge, behaviours, practical actions, established financial systems and other indicators of progress.Together, the educator standards and outcome assessments help organisations strengthen professional instruction and evaluate whether financial education produces practical results.Advocating for Stronger Financial EducationThe MENA initiative also supports NFEC's broader campaign to establish financial education as a core academic subject, with qualified educators, meaningful instructional time, structured learning and accountability.Recognising the distinct education policies across the region, NFEC encourages locally appropriate efforts to strengthen financial education and expand access to qualified instructors.The chapter promotes practical learning that helps students prepare for decisions involving income, household money management, savings, borrowing and financial planning.Developing Regional Leadership and Organisational PartnershipsThrough its MENA Advisory Board, NFEC invites educators, financial professionals, business leaders and community representatives to support local financial education initiatives and develop sustainable partnerships.The chapter also encourages curriculum developers to share educational resources and provides opportunities for CFEIgraduates to increase their professional visibility."Effective financial education requires both sound teaching practices and an understanding of local circumstances," Shorb added. "We want to support professionals throughout the region with resources that strengthen their instruction while respecting the different communities and financial environments they serve."Opportunities to Get InvolvedEducators, financial professionals, curriculum developers and organisations across the Middle East and North Africa are invited to participate through CFEItraining, Advisory Board involvement, curriculum submissions, partnerships and financial education advocacy.“The Middle East and North Africa region presents an opportunity to advance financial education through a shared commitment to professional excellence,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council.“By supporting educators across the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Egypt, we aim to strengthen instructional practices, encourage evidence-based teaching and help organisations deliver programmes that produce meaningful improvements in financial capability.”About the National Financial Educators CouncilThe National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) is an independent organisation founded in 2006 to advance financial wellbeing through professional educator training, standards for financial educators, outcome measurement, educational resources and advocacy. NFEC is an IACET-accredited provider and Certified B Corporation supporting financial education initiatives in all 50 U.S. states and eight international regions, with CFEIgraduates serving communities in more than 60 countries.

Claudia Martins

National Financial Educators Council

+1 702-620-3059

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National Financial Educators Council Expands Middle East and North Africa Chapter to Advance Financial Educator Training News Provided By National Financial Educators Council November 10, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Insurance Industry, International Organizations



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