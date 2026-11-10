INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines SKX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of sellers of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (“Skechers” or the“Company”) (NYSE: SKX) Class A common stock from April 24, 2025 through the closing of the take-private acquisition of Skechers (the“Take-Private” or“Merger”) by 3G Capital Partners L.P. and its affiliates (“3G Capital”) on September 12, 2025, including investors who sold their Class A common stock into the Take-Private. Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Skechers and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 21, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Skechers securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omitted material facts concerning Skechers Going-Private Acquisition in the April 24, 2025 Information Statement and related public reports. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the Skechers Defendants: (i) falsely represented that the acquisition and the $63 per share consideration were fair; (ii) made misleading statements about the mixed merger consideration and the impact of U.S. and China tariffs on the Company; and (iii) misled investors about strategic alternatives and efforts to explore those alternatives.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980