INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Everest Group, Ltd. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines EG

The class action concerns whether Everest and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 28, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Everest securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On October 30, 2024, Everest released its third quarter results and disclosed that loss activity in its U.S. casualty business had“definitely spiked.”

Everest's stock price fell 6.4% the next day, to close at $355.61 per share on October 31, 2024.

In the following months, Everest's stock price declined further after the unexpected departures of two senior executives.

Then, on January 27, 2025, Everest announced $1.7 billion in reserve strengthening, including approximately $1.3 billion related to U.S. casualty losses. Its new Chief Executive Officer acknowledged that Everest's“underwriting choices contributed significantly” to the losses.

Everest's stock price dropped an additional 5.8% over the next two trading days, to close at $351.51 per share on January 29, 2025.

Finally, on October 27, 2025, Everest disclosed $478 million in unfavorable prior-year reserve development, driven principally by U.S. casualty losses. Everest also entered into an agreement providing $1.2 billion in protection against further adverse development and announced that it would transfer renewal rights for certain businesses to AIG.

Following these disclosures, Everest's stock price fell $39.07 per share, or 11.4%, to close at $304.91 per share on October 28, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980