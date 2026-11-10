INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Banco Santander, S.A. - SAN

The investigation concerns whether Santander and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 28, 2026, Santander announced its third-quarter 2026 financial results. Total revenue of €15.89 billion missed consensus estimates by approximately €370 million. Concurrently, reported attributable net profit fell by 2% to €3.43 billion, weighed down by heavy integration costs and intangible asset impairments tied to its U.S. Webster Bank acquisition. The Company's results also revealed escalating credit risk, with net loan-loss provisions increasing 22% year-over-year to €3.49 billion.

On this news, Banco Santander's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $0.78 per ADR, or 6.26%, to close at $11.68 per ADR on October 28, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980