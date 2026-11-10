Impact Lighting's Stoneluxtm Chosen As Exclusive LED Provider By Stone Crazy

StoneLuxTM LED sheets for Backlit Stone

StoneLuxTM LED sheets for Backlit Stone

StoneLuxTM LED sheets for Backlit Stone

StoneLuxTM double-copper LED sheets deliver ultra-bright, zero-maintenance backlighting designed for custom lighted countertops, Cristallo and translucent stone.

- Paul Koren, President of Impact Lighting Inc, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Impact Lighting Inc., an industry leader in architectural illumination, has been selected by Stone Crazy as their exclusive provider of premium LED backlighting sheets for translucent stone applications. Under this partnership, Stone Crazy will integrate Impact Lighting's product, StoneLuxTM, into all custom backlit stone installations across residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors.StoneLuxTM is engineered specifically for illuminating natural, translucent stone, including backlit Cristallo quartzite, onyx, marble, and semi-precious slabs. Built with proprietary double-copper trace technology, StoneLuxTM delivers superior thermal management, exceptional durability, and the highest lumen output in the industry, making it the premier choice for zero-maintenance lighted countertops and architectural features.Key Features of StoneLuxTM LED Sheets:. Double-Copper Trace Technology: Heavy-duty circuitry prevents voltage drop, ensures even edge-to-edge diffusion without hot spots, and extends diode longevity.. Maintenance-Free Durability: Designed for permanent, sealed installations under heavy stone slabs where replacement is not an option.. Optimal Color Rendering: Tuned specifically to enhance the depth, veining, and natural crystallization of translucent stone and Cristallo surfaces.. Nationwide & Global Fulfillment: Manufactured and distributed from Orlando, Florida, with shipping available throughout the United States and internationally.. Backed by Impact Lighting Inc's 20+ year's of lighting expertise, reach out to us anytime for installation guidance and support.As the demand for luxury lighted countertops and custom backlit stone features accelerates nationwide, the partnership establishes a new benchmark for architectural backlighting lead times, reliability, and visual clarity.For more information about StoneLuxTM LED sheets or commercial project specifications, visit Impact Lighting or contact....About Impact Lighting Inc.Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Impact Lighting Inc. designs and manufactures high-performance architectural and specialty lighting systems. Distributing across the U.S. and globally, Impact Lighting creates innovative illumination solutions for stone fabricators, millworkers, architects, and interior designers.About Stone CrazyStone Crazy stocks a variety of imported marble and granite slabs on the premises for customers to view and choose from. Stone Crazy's customized fabrication facility can cut and polish slabs for countertops, vanities, fireplace surrounds, furniture, custom cut flooring or any design of your choice. Stone Crazy's experienced stone craftsmen are second to none and pride themselves on furnishing customers with professionalism from initial discussions, measuring and templating, all the way through fabrication and installation of the material. Custom designs being the specialty, and have the skills to meet even the most exotic of tastes.

Paul Koren

Impact Lighting Inc

+1 800-507-5714

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Impact Lighting's StoneLuxTM Chosen as Exclusive LED Provider by Stone Crazy News Provided By Impact Lighting Inc November 10, 2026, 22:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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