NIICA Partners With JFF To Expand Ras In Super Intelligence, Semiconductor, And Nuclear Energy Infrastructure

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Collaboration supports outreach and employer engagement for the U.S. Department of Labor's Pay-for-Performance Incentive Payments Program

HANOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Institute for Industry and Career AdvancementTM (NIICA) is partnering with Jobs for the Future (JFF) and a national coalition of industry and workforce organizations to support the launch of the Super Intelligence, Semiconductor, and Nuclear Energy Infrastructure Apprenticeship Incentive Fund, part of the U.S. Department of Labor's (USDOL) Pay-for-Performance (PfP) Incentive Payments Program.Administered by JFF, the fund will provide $34 million in incentive payments to support the expansion of Registered Apprenticeships (RAs) in high-demand occupations across critical infrastructure industries. As a national partner, NIICA will support outreach and employer engagement, helping connect RA sponsors and industry stakeholders with information about the fund and opportunities to participate.The PfP Incentive Payments Program is one of the Trump administration's national initiatives to grow RAs toward the goal of reaching and surpassing one million active apprentices. Under a pay-for-performance model, RA sponsors can receive direct payments of up to $6,000 per apprentice to support the hiring and retention of new apprentices, reduce barriers for employers, and help train Americans for in-demand careers across priority industries nationwide.The fund supports RAs in occupations associated with Super Intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing, nuclear energy infrastructure, and related fields, including the skilled trades and technical roles needed to build, operate, and maintain critical facilities.“NIICA has been a leader in developing industry-driven talent pipelines and expanding Registered Apprenticeship opportunities in sectors critical to our nation's economic competitiveness and national security,” said Mike Russo, President and CEO of NIICA.“We know firsthand that funding is only part of the equation. Employers need strong industry partnerships, practical workforce solutions, and clear pathways to develop and retain skilled talent. Through our partnership with JFF, we're bringing our industry relationships and Registered Apprenticeship expertise to this initiative to help connect sponsors and employers with the resources and opportunities available.”Upcoming Informational WebinarNIICA encourages RA sponsors, employers, and workforce-development partners to attend a virtual informational session hosted by JFF on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET.The session will provide an overview of the fund, including eligibility requirements, how performance-based incentive payments are earned, and the application process.Register for the informational session:Applications are now open and will be reviewed on a rolling basis while funding remains available. RA sponsors can review eligibility criteria, approved occupations, and application instructions through JFF.Learn more about the fund and apply:The SI, Semiconductor, and Nuclear Energy Infrastructure Apprenticeship Incentive Fund is financed 100% with federal funds from the USDOL under a total grant award of $40 million.Employers, Registered Apprenticeship sponsors, and industry partners interested in learning more about the initiative or exploring opportunities to participate are encouraged to contact Robert Weinman at... to connect with NIICA.Applicants who learn about the opportunity through NIICA are asked to identify NIICA as their referring organization in the application portal's referral dropdown so NIICA can track referrals and provide appropriate follow-up. You can find the application portal on the fund website.About the National Institute for Industry and Career AdvancementNIICA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to advance a national strategy to build the talent pipeline to support strategic industry sectors tied to U.S. national security, global competitiveness and leadership in innovation.NIICA is a leader in advanced manufacturing and tech talent pipeline development, providing a high level of specialized services ranging from RA program development and sponsorship, training and education course development and curricular alignment, and talent acquisition and training strategy and program management.Areas of industry specialization include, but are not limited to, data centers, energy infrastructure, microelectronics, nanotechnology, biomanufacturing, and more broadly industries supporting the Defense Industrial Base, establishing career pathways and stackable learning experiences from the trades to technician and engineering-related careers.

Robert Weinman

NIICA

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NIICA Partners with JFF to Expand RAs in Super Intelligence, Semiconductor, and Nuclear Energy Infrastructure News Provided By NIICA November 10, 2026, 22:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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