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Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2026 Third Quarter Results


Date: 2026-11-10 05:31:42

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ill., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (the“Company”) (OTCQX: OTTW), the holding company for OSB Community Bank (the“Bank”), announced a net loss of $(0.1) million, or $(0.04) per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to net income of $0.4 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company announced net income of $1.5 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.57 per basic and diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The loan portfolio, net of allowance, increased to $313.5 million as of September 30, 2026 from $305.8 million as of December 31, 2025 as originations and fundings exceeded payments and payoffs during the nine month period. Non-performing loans decreased to $1.0 million at September 30, 2026 from $1.2 million at December 31, 2025. As a result, the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans decreased from 0.38% at December 31, 2025 to 0.33% at September 30, 2026.

“Our core banking operations continued to perform well in the third quarter,” said Craig Hepner, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Our net interest income increased 13.6% over the third quarter of last year, and our net interest margin expanded by 30 basis points to 3.39%, as the yield on our interest-earning assets continued to improve and our cost of funds continued to decline.”

“The net loss for the quarter reflects a $1.1 million increase in other expenses, driven primarily by higher legal, professional services and data processing costs. These increases were attributable almost entirely to expenses associated with our previously announced merger with Pontiac Bancorp, Inc.”

“Our balance sheet remains sound,” Mr. Hepner continued.“Net loans grew 2.5% since year-end to $313.5 million, non-performing loans declined to 0.33% of gross loans, and the Bank's capital ratios remain strong. As always, we appreciate the ongoing support of our shareholders, customers and team members.”

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was ($0.1) million compared to net income of $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Total interest and dividend income was $4.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $4.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. This increase was due to a $12.2 million dollar increase in interest-earning assets and an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets which improved by 0.14% to 5.34%. Interest expense was $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 as compared to $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Our average cost of funds decreased to 2.14% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from 2.29% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net interest income after recovery of credit losses increased by $0.4 million to $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 as compared to $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Total other income was $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The net origination (amortization) of mortgage servicing rights increased by approximately $45,000 based on an independent third-party valuation conducted during the quarter, and loan origination and servicing income increased by approximately $63,000. Total other expenses were $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Higher legal and professional services and data processing expenses accounted for the majority of this increase. These higher costs were attributable almost entirely to expenses associated with the previously announced plan of merger with Pontiac Bancorp, Inc.

The Company recorded a recovery of approximately $51 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to a recovery of approximately $22 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025 which decreased the Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) position. The ACL on loans was $4.0 million, or 1.26% of total gross loans, at September 30, 2026 compared to $4.2 million, or 1.35% of gross loans, at December 31, 2025. Net recoveries during the third quarter of 2026 were approximately $5 thousand compared to net recoveries of $6 thousand during the third quarter of 2025. The current period adjustment to the ACL is the result of the quarterly calculation of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL). The required reserves on non-performing loans as of September 30, 2026 decreased by approximately $60 thousand compared to the required reserves as of September 30, 2025.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.1 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 as compared to income tax expense of $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 due to lower pretax income during the period.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025

Net income was $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Total interest and dividend income was $13.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $12.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 as interest-earning assets grew by $10.1 million and the average yield on interest-earning assets improved to 5.26% from 5.15%. Interest expense was $5.0 million for the nine months ended which is lower than the $5.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Our average cost of funds continued to decline, falling from 2.20% to 2.11%. Due to the increase in yield on interest-earning assets and the decline in cost of funds, our net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased to $8.6 million as compared to $7.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Total other income was $1.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $0.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase is due primarily to the BOLI-related gain recorded in the previous quarter and the adjustment to the value of our mortgage servicing rights in previous quarters. Other expense levels were $1.4 million higher, increasing to $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 as compared to $6.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Higher legal and professional services and data processing expenses accounted for the majority of this increase. These higher costs were attributable primarily to expenses associated with the previously announced plan of merger with Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. Additionally, loan expenses increased due to a one-time corrective adjustment to our Freddie Mac settlement account during the first quarter of 2026.

The Company recorded a recovery of $148 thousand for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 to decrease the ACL position. This compares to a recovery of $165 thousand for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. Net charge-offs during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were approximately $44 thousand compared to net charge-offs of approximately $38 thousand during the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The current period adjustment to the ACL is the result of the quarterly calculation of CECL.

We recorded an income tax expense of approximately $653 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to an income tax expense of $594 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. This increase is due primarily to higher pre-tax earnings in 2026 as compared to 2025.

Comparison of Financial Condition at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

Total consolidated assets as of September 30, 2026 were $360.1 million, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 0.7%, from $362.6 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease of $7.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, a $0.2 million decrease in accrued interest receivable, a $0.2 million decrease in premises and equipment, net, a decrease of $2.0 million in securities available for sale, a decrease of $0.5 million in cash surrender value of life insurance, a decrease of $0.4 million in deferred tax assets, and a decrease of $0.1 million in other assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $0.2 million in the value of our mortgage servicing rights and an increase of $7.8 million in loans, net of allowance.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $7.2 million, or 29.4%, to $17.2 million at September 30, 2026 from $24.3 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily the result of cash used in financing activities of $1.4 million and cash used in investing activities of $6.5 million exceeding cash provided by operating activities of $0.7 million.

Securities available for sale decreased $2.0 million, or 12.4%, to $14.0 million at September 30, 2026 from $16.0 million at December 31, 2025 as payments, calls and maturities during the period exceeded purchases and market value fluctuations.

Net loans increased $7.8 million, or 2.5%, to $313.5 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $305.8 million at December 31, 2025 primarily due to an increase of $8.3 million in non-residential real estate loans, an increase of $0.6 million in commercial loans and an increase of $3.2 million in multi-family loans. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $3.9 million in one-to-four family loans and a decrease of $0.6 million in consumer loans. The ACL on loans decreased by $0.2 million at September 30, 2026 as compared to December 31, 2025.

Total deposits decreased $0.5 million, or 0.2%, to $297.6 million at September 30, 2026 from $298.1 million at December 31, 2025. During the nine months ended September 30, 2026 certificate of deposit accounts decreased by $15.4 million. Offsetting these decreases were increases in savings accounts of $0.4 million, non-interest bearing DDA accounts of $2.3 million, interest bearing DDA's of $11.2 million and money market accounts of $1.0 million.

FHLB advances totaled $15.9 million at both September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025.

Stockholders' equity increased to $39.3 million at September 30, 2026 as compared to $39.0 million at December 31, 2025. The increase reflects net income of $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and other items totaling $0.1 million. This increase was partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to a decrease in fair value of securities available for sale during the period and cash dividends of $0.75 million paid to shareholders.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements, identified by words such as“will,”“expected,”“believe,” and“prospects,” involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties involve general economic trends and changes in interest rates, increased competition, changes in consumer demand for financial services, the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations, market disruptions, our ability to pay future dividends and if so at what level, our ability to receive any required regulatory approval or non-objection for the payment of dividends from the Bank to the Company or from the Company to stockholders, and our efforts to maximize stockholder value, including our ability to execute any capital management strategies, such as the repurchase of shares of the Company's common stock, and our ability to execute any controlled growth and balance sheet strategies designed to lower the cost of funds and enhance earnings and liquidity. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements publicly to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required to be reported under applicable law.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
September 30, December 31,
2026 2025
Assets
Cash and due from banks $ 6,998,906 $ 14,340,734
Interest bearing deposits 4,462,000 6,719,709
Federal funds sold 5,704,551 3,259,000
Total cash and cash equivalents 17,165,457 24,319,443
Securities available for sale, at fair value 14,017,845 16,002,114
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,006,929 and $4,190,140
at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 313,528,255 305,758,202
Mortgage servicing rights 1,302,273 1,075,957
Premises and equipment, net 5,721,406 5,887,528
Accrued interest receivable 1,221,594 1,413,551
Deferred tax assets, net 1,721,183 2,133,620
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,380,798 1,380,798
Cash value of life insurance 48,104 528,464
Goodwill 649,869 649,869
Other assets 3,369,038 3,442,607
Total assets $ 360,125,822 $ 362,592,153

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing $ 25,391,310 $ 23,086,883
Interest bearing 272,208,990 275,026,699
Total deposits 297,600,300 298,113,582
Accrued interest payable 488,240 545,766
FHLB advances 15,860,000 15,860,000
Long term debt 1,126,233 1,238,661
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 75,642 83,629
Other liabilities 3,028,257 5,047,185
Total liabilities 318,178,672 320,888,823
Commitments and contingencies
ESOP Repurchase Obligation 2,672,922 2,672,922
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, $.01 par value, 12,000,000 shares authorized; 2,301,195 and
2,292,784 shares issued at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 23,012 22,928
Additional paid-in-capital 21,180,253 21,060,890
Retained earnings 22,863,583 22,166,573
Unallocated ESOP shares (162,974 ) (162,974 )
Unallocated management recognition plan shares (122,863 ) (46,375 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,833,861 ) (1,337,712 )
41,947,150 41,703,330
Less:
ESOP Owned Shares (2,672,922 ) (2,672,922 )
Total stockholders' equity 39,274,228 39,030,408
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 360,125,822 $ 362,592,153


Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans $ 4,327,838 $ 4,030,799 $ 12,638,085 $ 11,747,702
Securities:
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 85,643 98,746 266,405 303,333
State and municipal securities 17,957 24,901 52,403 68,881
Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 68,011 35,000 174,819 92,000
Interest-bearing deposits 147,003 180,567 460,016 539,717
Total interest and dividend income 4,646,452 4,370,013 13,591,728 12,751,633
Interest expense:
Deposits 1,564,575 1,612,262 4,592,650 4,595,718
Borrowings 152,619 179,886 448,922 526,514
Total interest expense 1,717,194 1,792,148 5,041,572 5,122,232
Net interest income 2,929,258 2,577,865 8,550,156 7,629,401
Recovery of credit losses - loans (45,795 ) (29,485 ) (139,707 ) (168,562 )
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – off-balance sheet credit exposures (5,087 ) 7,000 (7,987 ) 4,430
Net interest income after net recovery of credit losses 2,980,140 2,600,350 8,697,850 7,793,533
Other income:
Gain on sale of loans 33,570 56,142 109,775 135,571
Loan origination and servicing income 215,420 152,829 491,935 437,922
Net origination (amortization) of mortgage servicing rights 3,821 (40,602 ) 221,316 (61,243 )
Customer service fees 135,643 131,111 395,818 367,413
Death benefit in excess of cash surrender value - - 275,238 -
Other 6,486 1,365 23,854 3,434
Total other income 394,940 300,845 1,517,936 883,097
Other expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits 1,347,557 1,308,504 4,092,622 3,809,357
Directors' fees 25,500 45,000 102,000 135,000
Occupancy 142,129 156,227 434,316 479,002
Deposit insurance premium 39,500 39,500 122,482 117,500
Legal and professional services 774,235 97,724 1,028,268 279,300
Data processing 724,288 292,564 1,335,231 896,176
Advertising 12,843 34,505 51,307 88,051
Loan expense 77,198 78,054 401,447 211,862
Other 208,366 200,391 545,061 699,724
Total other expenses 3,351,616 2,252,469 8,112,734 6,715,972
Income before income tax 23,464 648,726 2,103,052 1,960,658
Income tax expense 118,401 203,655 652,901 593,594
Net income (loss) $ (94,937 ) $ 445,071 $ 1,450,151 $ 1,367,064
Basic earnings (losses) per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.62 $ 0.57
Diluted earnings (losses) per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.62 $ 0.57
Dividends per share $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.32 $ 0.32


Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
Selected Financial Data and Ratios
(Unaudited)
At or for the At or for the
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets (5) (0.11 )% 0.51 % 0.81 % 0.52 %
Return on average stockholders' equity (5) (0.94 ) 4.51 7.31 4.59
Average stockholders' equity to average assets 11.36 11.24 11.08 11.24
Stockholders' equity to total assets at end of period 10.91 11.07 10.91 11.07
Net interest rate spread (1) (5) 3.21 2.92 3.15 2.96
Net interest margin (2) (5) 3.39 3.09 3.33 3.13
Other expense to average assets 0.94 0.64 2.27 1.91
Efficiency ratio (3) 100.84 78.22 80.58 78.89
Dividend payout ratio (275.0 ) 55.87 56.68 55.34



At or for the		 At or for the
Nine Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
September 30, December 31,
2026 2025
Regulatory Capital Ratios (4):
Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.06 % 16.78 %
Tier 1 core capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.80 15.52
Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) 15.80 15.52
Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted total assets) 11.68 11.49
Asset Quality Ratios:
Net charge-offs to average gross loans outstanding 0.01 0.01
Allowance for credit losses on loans to gross loans outstanding 1.26 1.35
Non-performing loans to gross loans (6) 0.33 0.38
Non-performing assets to total assets (6) 0.29 0.33
Other Data:
Book Value per common share $ 17.07 $ 17.27
Tangible Book Value per common share (7) $ 16.78 $ 16.99
Number of full-service offices 3 3
(1) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Represents total other expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income.
(4) Ratios are for OSB Community Bank.
(5) Annualized.
(6) Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans, foreclosed real estate and other foreclosed assets. Non-performing loans consist of all loans 90 days or more past due and all loans no longer accruing interest.
(7) Non-GAAP measure. Excludes goodwill.

Contact: Craig Hepner, President and Chief Executive Officer, (815) 366-5437


MENAFN10112026004107003653ID1111943979


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