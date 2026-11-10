Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2026 Third Quarter Results

“Our core banking operations continued to perform well in the third quarter,” said Craig Hepner, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Our net interest income increased 13.6% over the third quarter of last year, and our net interest margin expanded by 30 basis points to 3.39%, as the yield on our interest-earning assets continued to improve and our cost of funds continued to decline.”

“The net loss for the quarter reflects a $1.1 million increase in other expenses, driven primarily by higher legal, professional services and data processing costs. These increases were attributable almost entirely to expenses associated with our previously announced merger with Pontiac Bancorp, Inc.”

“Our balance sheet remains sound,” Mr. Hepner continued.“Net loans grew 2.5% since year-end to $313.5 million, non-performing loans declined to 0.33% of gross loans, and the Bank's capital ratios remain strong. As always, we appreciate the ongoing support of our shareholders, customers and team members.”

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was ($0.1) million compared to net income of $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Total interest and dividend income was $4.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $4.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. This increase was due to a $12.2 million dollar increase in interest-earning assets and an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets which improved by 0.14% to 5.34%. Interest expense was $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 as compared to $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Our average cost of funds decreased to 2.14% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from 2.29% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net interest income after recovery of credit losses increased by $0.4 million to $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 as compared to $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Total other income was $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The net origination (amortization) of mortgage servicing rights increased by approximately $45,000 based on an independent third-party valuation conducted during the quarter, and loan origination and servicing income increased by approximately $63,000. Total other expenses were $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Higher legal and professional services and data processing expenses accounted for the majority of this increase. These higher costs were attributable almost entirely to expenses associated with the previously announced plan of merger with Pontiac Bancorp, Inc.

The Company recorded a recovery of approximately $51 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to a recovery of approximately $22 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025 which decreased the Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) position. The ACL on loans was $4.0 million, or 1.26% of total gross loans, at September 30, 2026 compared to $4.2 million, or 1.35% of gross loans, at December 31, 2025. Net recoveries during the third quarter of 2026 were approximately $5 thousand compared to net recoveries of $6 thousand during the third quarter of 2025. The current period adjustment to the ACL is the result of the quarterly calculation of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL). The required reserves on non-performing loans as of September 30, 2026 decreased by approximately $60 thousand compared to the required reserves as of September 30, 2025.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.1 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 as compared to income tax expense of $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 due to lower pretax income during the period.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025

Net income was $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Total interest and dividend income was $13.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $12.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 as interest-earning assets grew by $10.1 million and the average yield on interest-earning assets improved to 5.26% from 5.15%. Interest expense was $5.0 million for the nine months ended which is lower than the $5.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Our average cost of funds continued to decline, falling from 2.20% to 2.11%. Due to the increase in yield on interest-earning assets and the decline in cost of funds, our net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased to $8.6 million as compared to $7.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Total other income was $1.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $0.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase is due primarily to the BOLI-related gain recorded in the previous quarter and the adjustment to the value of our mortgage servicing rights in previous quarters. Other expense levels were $1.4 million higher, increasing to $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 as compared to $6.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Higher legal and professional services and data processing expenses accounted for the majority of this increase. These higher costs were attributable primarily to expenses associated with the previously announced plan of merger with Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. Additionally, loan expenses increased due to a one-time corrective adjustment to our Freddie Mac settlement account during the first quarter of 2026.

The Company recorded a recovery of $148 thousand for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 to decrease the ACL position. This compares to a recovery of $165 thousand for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. Net charge-offs during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were approximately $44 thousand compared to net charge-offs of approximately $38 thousand during the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The current period adjustment to the ACL is the result of the quarterly calculation of CECL.

We recorded an income tax expense of approximately $653 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to an income tax expense of $594 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. This increase is due primarily to higher pre-tax earnings in 2026 as compared to 2025.

Comparison of Financial Condition at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

Total consolidated assets as of September 30, 2026 were $360.1 million, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 0.7%, from $362.6 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease of $7.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, a $0.2 million decrease in accrued interest receivable, a $0.2 million decrease in premises and equipment, net, a decrease of $2.0 million in securities available for sale, a decrease of $0.5 million in cash surrender value of life insurance, a decrease of $0.4 million in deferred tax assets, and a decrease of $0.1 million in other assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $0.2 million in the value of our mortgage servicing rights and an increase of $7.8 million in loans, net of allowance.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $7.2 million, or 29.4%, to $17.2 million at September 30, 2026 from $24.3 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily the result of cash used in financing activities of $1.4 million and cash used in investing activities of $6.5 million exceeding cash provided by operating activities of $0.7 million.

Securities available for sale decreased $2.0 million, or 12.4%, to $14.0 million at September 30, 2026 from $16.0 million at December 31, 2025 as payments, calls and maturities during the period exceeded purchases and market value fluctuations.

Net loans increased $7.8 million, or 2.5%, to $313.5 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $305.8 million at December 31, 2025 primarily due to an increase of $8.3 million in non-residential real estate loans, an increase of $0.6 million in commercial loans and an increase of $3.2 million in multi-family loans. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $3.9 million in one-to-four family loans and a decrease of $0.6 million in consumer loans. The ACL on loans decreased by $0.2 million at September 30, 2026 as compared to December 31, 2025.

Total deposits decreased $0.5 million, or 0.2%, to $297.6 million at September 30, 2026 from $298.1 million at December 31, 2025. During the nine months ended September 30, 2026 certificate of deposit accounts decreased by $15.4 million. Offsetting these decreases were increases in savings accounts of $0.4 million, non-interest bearing DDA accounts of $2.3 million, interest bearing DDA's of $11.2 million and money market accounts of $1.0 million.

FHLB advances totaled $15.9 million at both September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025.

Stockholders' equity increased to $39.3 million at September 30, 2026 as compared to $39.0 million at December 31, 2025. The increase reflects net income of $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and other items totaling $0.1 million. This increase was partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to a decrease in fair value of securities available for sale during the period and cash dividends of $0.75 million paid to shareholders.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements, identified by words such as“will,”“expected,”“believe,” and“prospects,” involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties involve general economic trends and changes in interest rates, increased competition, changes in consumer demand for financial services, the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations, market disruptions, our ability to pay future dividends and if so at what level, our ability to receive any required regulatory approval or non-objection for the payment of dividends from the Bank to the Company or from the Company to stockholders, and our efforts to maximize stockholder value, including our ability to execute any capital management strategies, such as the repurchase of shares of the Company's common stock, and our ability to execute any controlled growth and balance sheet strategies designed to lower the cost of funds and enhance earnings and liquidity. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements publicly to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required to be reported under applicable law.