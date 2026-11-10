INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Duolingo, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - DUOL

The class action concerns whether Duolingo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 7, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Duolingo securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On November 5, 2025, the Company reported its third quarter (“3Q”) financial results, revealing another sequential decline in daily active user (“DAU”) growth to 36%, a substantial drop from 49% in 1Q 2025 and 40% during 2Q 2025. Duolingo revealed a reversal of the Company's monetization push and stated that going forward, the Company would prioritize user growth over monetization and that the Company needed to invest more in“teaching better across all our subjects.”

On this news, Duolingo's stock price fell $66.28 per share, or 25%, to close at $193.74 per share on November 6, 2025.

Then, on January 12, 2026, Duolingo announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Skaruppa, had resigned. The Company also provided limited, preliminary fourth quarter (“4Q”) 2025 operating metrics, shocking investors by revealing DAU growth of only 30% – nearly six points of additional deceleration from 3Q 2025.

On this news, Duolingo's stock price fell $14.92 per share, or 8.5%, to close at $161.74 per share on January 12, 2026.

Finally, on February 26, 2026, Duolingo announced its 4Q 2025 financial results, confirmed the slowdown in DAU growth, and revealed the financial consequences of its strategy shift were neither“small” nor“little”; rather, they would result in material negative impacts on 2026 bookings, DAU growth rates, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA. To that end, Duolingo stated 2026 DAU growth would come in at a mere 20% and be accompanied by lower bookings and less profitability.

On this news, Duolingo's stock price fell $16.45 per share, or 14%, to close at $101.00 per share on February 27, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980