INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Gildan Activewear Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines GIL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP reminds investors with losses on their investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (“Gildan” or the“Company”) (NYSE: GIL) that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the Company. Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Gildan and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 14, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Gildan securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On June 16, 2026, Jehoshaphat Research published a short report entitled“Stuffing All of the Channel Some of the Time?” The report alleged that Gildan had engaged in channel stuffing“for several years, persistently and increasingly”, resulting in over $500 million of excess product with Gildan's distributors and other customers as of Q1 2026. The report further alleged that Gildan's channel stuffing obscured that its organic growth had been negative for the past three years, and that the Company succeeding in misleading investors by moving almost half of its receivables off its balance sheet.

On this news, Gildan's stock price fell $11.63 per share, or 18.7%, to close at $50.34 on June 16, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980