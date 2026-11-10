Yili Attends CIIE For Ninth Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yili Group

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is running from Nov 5 to 10 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). Yili has participated in the CIIE every year since the inaugural event in 2018.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Yili representatives take part in three major forums at this year's expo: the Hongqiao International Economic Forum session on pilot free-trade zones and trade innovation, the forum on agricultural resilience and global food security, and the 2026 Dairy Policy Sharing Session. Yili representatives hold in-depth exchanges with government and business delegates from multiple countries.

Yili sources raw milk from core domestic dairy belts in Inner Mongolia autonomous region, Shandong province and Ningxia Hui autonomous region, as well as from grass-fed pastures in New Zealand.

Partnering with global suppliers, it operates 77 advanced smart manufacturing bases worldwide. More than 1,000 algorithm models and 2,500 intelligent agents support its digital dairy production.

The company runs 15 global innovation hubs and leads the National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy to develop tailored nutrition solutions for diverse consumer groups.

The Yili booth features visitor activities including interactive quizzes, product sampling, and a collaborative mini reality show.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Wang, Tel: 86-10-63074558