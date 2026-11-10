INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Bank Of America Corporation Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines BAC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bank of America Corporation (“Bank of America” or the“Company”) (NYSE: BAC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Bank of America and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 15, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Bank of America securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On October 13, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced coordinated enforcement actions against Bank of America, N.A. (“BANA”) resulting in more than $1.21 billion in penalties and settlements. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”) assessed a $1.2 billion penalty, including credit for a $750 million penalty imposed by the OCC, and the Office of Foreign Assets Control separately announced an $11.6 million settlement. In its order, FinCEN stated that BANA admitted that it willfully violated the BSA and missed or delayed detecting and reporting more than $5 billion in suspicious activity. Then, on October 14, 2026, Bank of America reported its third quarter 2026 results, showing that the regulatory settlement charge reduced diluted earnings per share by $0.17.

On this news, Bank of America's stock price fell nearly 5%.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980