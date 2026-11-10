Guests got virtually styled by Fiercely

Founders feeling red carpet ready

Model walks the runway at Fashion in Flight show

Fashion Technology Start Up Delights with Experiential Pop Up that brings the Virtual Glam to Runway show guests at Seattle's Museum of Flight

- Paula CuneoSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fiercely 's life-sized interactive try-on and styling experience wowed fashionable event goers at Seattle's Fashion in Flight event at the Museum of Flight.Models walked the runway beneath dramatically suspended aircraft and then guests were treated to dramatic glow ups with Fiercely's new styling app, via an eight foot, rich media, interactive kiosk. Guests mixed and matched gala worthy looks and some even virtually dressed in vintage pilot and flight attendant uniforms in a nod to Runway to Runway, the museum's exceptional exhibit of vintage airline apparel.“We were thrilled to be a part of this sold out, annual event and to showcase our large format virtual try-on kiosk in such a dynamic and visually stunning environment. We love the style inspiration it delivers.” said Paula Cuneo, Co-Founder and CMO of Fiercely. Guests traded their real world outfits for virtual looks that matched the fashion forward vibe and discovered new, shoppable styles that flattered and delighted.Fashion in Flight, in its fourth year, brings together art, culture, and design with this popular event that serves as a platform for west coast talent. Created in partnership with Fashion District NW and The Museum of Flight, this spectacular runway show elevates the mission of Fashion District NW to educate and connect the diverse fashion communities across the Northwest. Seattle based Fashion Tech start up Fiercely is proud to be a part of this growing community.

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Fiercely partners with Fashion in Flight to deliver Interactive Virtual Try-On Experience at Region's big Fashion Event News Provided By Fierce Entertainment, Inc. November 10, 2026, 22:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Technology



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