XRP Ledger Develops Quantum-Proof Accounts

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) The XRP Ledger (CRYPTO: $XRPL) is developing new user accounts that it says will be protected against future attacks by powerful quantum computers.

Developers add that the new quantum-proof accounts won't cost users any extra fees. The XRP Ledger is an open-source, decentralized Layer 1 blockchain originally launched in 2012.

The new accounts will let owners add a quantum-resistant signing key and switch off the original one. It's part of the XRP Ledger Foundation's 2027 protocol roadmap, last updated on Nov. 4.

The new accounts are being developed amid concerns that powerful quantum computers could break the cryptography of people's crypto accounts and digital wallets and access private keys.

Under the new account design, owners could turn off the old key once the new one is in place, closing the route an attacker could otherwise use.

Developers caution that work on the new accounts remains ongoing and that tests of how the network runs when all of its validators use the new signatures still need to be carried out.

The new quantum-proof accounts are being developed at a cost of about $5 million U.S., but that cost will not be passed onto account holders, says the Foundation.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) is trading at $73,700 U.S. on Nov. 10.