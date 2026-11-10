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Charles Schwab Expands Crypto Offerings


Date: 2026-11-10 05:31:03

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) U.S. brokerage Charles Schwab (NYSE: $SCHW) is expanding its crypto trading offerings to investors.

The investment and trading firm has added cryptocurrencies Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL), Avalanche (CRYPTO: $AVAX), and Chainlink (CRYPTO: $LINK) to its crypto trading service.

The additional digital assets are being made available at Charles Schwab as crypto trading on the company's platform shows signs of slowing down.

The addition of more crypto at Schwab comes as the company looks to attract more investors and encourage trading in digital tokens.

Charles Schwab now offers investors trading in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH), and the three newly added altcoins.

Until now, the Schwab brokerage only offered investors access to trading in BTC and ETH.

Trading in cryptocurrencies has slumped industry-wide over the past year amid a prolonged decline in digital assets that ran from October 2025 to the end of June this year.

Bitcoin's price fell during the latest "crypto winter" from a record high of $126,000 U.S. to a low of $58,000 U.S.

SCHW stock has declined 3% in the past 12 months to trade at $92.73 U.S. per share.

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Yolo Wire

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