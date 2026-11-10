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Terraform Power Operating Third Quarter 2026 Results Webcast And Conference Call


Date: 2026-11-10 05:16:29

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Date: Monday, November 16, 2026
Time: 3:00 pm (Eastern Time)

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in TerraForm Power Operating, LLC's Third Quarter 2026 Results Webcast and Conference Call on November 16, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with senior management.

These results will be made available on our website at in the form of unaudited consolidated financial statements for the periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 under“Financials” prior to the webcast and conference call.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Please pre-register by conference call clicking here

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

Please join and register by webcast by clicking here

About TerraForm Power Operating, LLC

TerraForm Power Operating, LLC owns and operates a renewable power portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in North America and Western Europe. The company is a controlled affiliate of Brookfield Renewable. For more information, please visit: .

Contact for Investors/Media:

Alex Jackson
TerraForm Power Operating, LLC
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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